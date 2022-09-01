Emma Roberts To Exec Produce & Star In Liz W. Garcia’s Stampede Ventures Rom-Com ‘Space Cadet’; Prime Video Distributing Internationally

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts (Madame Web) will exec produce and star in Space Cadet, a new rom-com from Stampede Ventures, which enters production this month. Also now aboard the film from writer-director Liz W. Garcia (The Lifeguard) is Prime Video, which will distribute it internationally.

Space Cadet follows the Florida party girl Rex (Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program, after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don’t have her smarts, heart and moxie.

Greg Silverman and Jon Berg will produce on behalf of Stampede Ventures, with Stampede’s Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco exec producing alongside Roberts, Garcia and Michael Tadross. Stampede Ventures will finance the pic, licensed by Prime Video in territories outside of the U.S. and Japan, with CAA’s Sarah Schweitzman co-repping additional territories alongside Stampede’s Bosco.

“Emma’s incredible wit and comedic timing perfectly embodies the role of REX, and Liz’s rendering of this character makes the female take-over of the STEM field so uniquely relatable and fun, and we hope it inspires young women interested in the field,” said Berg, who serves as President of Production at Stampede Ventures. “The space race continues to intrigue all of us globally, so we have no doubt viewers far and wide will connect with this amazing female-driven narrative.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Stampede Ventures on bringing Space Cadet to Prime Video,” added Matt Huntley who serves as Director of Worldwide Film Licensing for Prime Video. “Now more than ever, we all find ourselves in need of fun and adventure, and this charming movie will undoubtedly bring both to Prime Video members worldwide.”

Roberts is currently in production on Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man offshoot Madame Web and previously starred opposite Luke Bracey in Netflix’s rom-com Holidate, directed by John Whitesell. The actress has also been seen in such films as The Hunt, Who We Are Now, Nerve, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, Palo Alto, We’re the Millers, Empire State, Celeste & Jesse Forever, Scream 4 and It’s Kind of a Funny Story, among many others. Notable television credits include American Horror Story and Scream Queens. Roberts exec produced the popular Netflix series First Kill, and is also producing the upcoming Hulu series Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering’s same-name novel, under her Belletrist TV banner.

Garcia recently wrote and directed the Sony film One Percent More Humid, starring Juno Temple, Julia Garner and Alessandro Nivola. Prior to that, she wrote and directed the Kristen Bell starrer The Lifeguard, which which premiered in competition at the Sundance Film Festival. Most recently, she co-wrote Netflix’s romance Purple Hearts, starring Sofia Carson; and exec produced the second season of Katori Hall’s Starz drama P-Valley, having served as co-executive producer on Season 1. Her series writing credits also include The Sinner, Wonderfalls and Dawson’s Creek.

Silverman launched the global media company Stampede Ventures in 2018, after his near 20-year tenure at Warner Bros., which saw him rise to President of Creative Development and Worldwide Production. The company is also currently at work on the Netflix animated feature Prince of Port au Prince, Lionsgate’s film Ordinary Angels with Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, the international unscripted format Hungry for Love that just wrapped production for Israeli network HOT, and Morgan Neville’s Netflix documentary, Curveball. Recent releases include the Mo Willems CGI-animated rock special Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience, which premiered on HBO Max in June.

Roberts is represented by CAA, Sweeney Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Garcia by CAA, Lit Entertainment Group and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.