‘Emily In Paris’ First-Look Photos Provide Clues About Season 3 Of Netflix Series

Netflix has provided a first glimpse at the upcoming third season of Darren Star’s comedy series Emily In Paris.

In the photos, Emily’s (Lily Collins) fashion game and her friendship with Mindy appear as strong as ever. There also is a hint about the possible continuation of the Emily-Gabriel-Alfie love triangle from Season 2 as Emily is pictured with both of her beaus. In the Season 2 finale, Alfie told Emily that he was returning to London but wanted to give a long-distance relationship a go, while Emily’s attempt to profess her love for Gabriel was thwarted by Camille, who had just moved in back with him.

(In a sign his storyline was only getting bigger, Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, was upped to a series regular for Season 3.)

The friendship betrayal by Camille may have been forgotten, judging by the smiling image of her, Emily and Mindy together in the first-look photos.

Sylvie, Luc and Julien pose in front of what may be the office of Sylvie’s new marketing firm after she quit Savoir in the Season 2 finale and took her top lieutenants with her.

The photos don’t provide a reliable clue as to what Emily’s finale cliffhanger decision was when she was choosing between following Sylvie and staying at Savoir.

Here is the Season 3 synopsis: One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

A premiere date for Season 3 of Emily In Paris will be announced shortly. The series already has been renewed for Season 4.