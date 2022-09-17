Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Eric Paquette, Carri Twigg Among Joe Biden’s Appointments To President’s Advisory Committee On The Arts

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Warner Bros Sets ‘Constantine’ Sequel; Keanu Reeves and Francis Lawrence To Reunite, Akiva Goldsman Scripting
Read the full story

Elton John To Perform At White House “Night When Hope And History Rhyme”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Elton John will perform at the White House next week for an event, A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.”

According to an invite that went out in recent days, the singer will perform on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday.

He’ll be the latest entertainer to perform at the White House as it returns to normal following Covid, albeit attendees are required to get tested.

James Taylor performed this week on the South Lawn at a ceremony marking the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Bidens also hosted a pre-taped In Performance at the White House in December.

More to come.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad