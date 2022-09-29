Elizabeth Perkins Joins Season 2 Of HBO’s ‘Minx’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Perkins is set for a major recurring role opposite Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson on the upcoming second season of the period erotic comedy Minx.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Perkins will play Constance, the wealthy widow of a Greek shipping magnate, in a season-long arc.

Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya also star.

Minx comes from creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport, who exec produces alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

Perkins will next be seen in the second season of Apple’s The Afterparty opposite Tiffany Haddish. She most recently starred in Fox’s The Moodys alongside Denis Leary. She also has recurred on NBC’s This Is Us, as well as Netflix’s GLOW and HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. She also appeared in the HBO series Sharp Objects and in Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told opposite Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul. She can currently be seen in a recurring role on the HBO hit Barry. Perkins is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.