Elizabeth Gillies, Harvey Keitel, Diedrich Bader, Keith Walker Among Cast For Tubi’s ‘Spread’

Tubi has begun production on Spread, a Tubi Original Movie starring Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty), Harvey Keitel (The Irishman), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Bryan Craig (Good Trouble) Teri Polo (Meet the Parents), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), Tim Rozon (Schitt’s Creek) and Keith Walker (The Upshaws). The movie hails from Cartel Pictures for premiere in 2023.

Spread follows an ambitious aspiring journalist (Gillies) who lands a temp job at an adult magazine run by an aging industry king (Keitel) and must reconcile her idealism as she strives to help the company succeed.

Directed by Ellie Kanner (Authors Anonymous), the film is written and co-produced by Buffy Charlet (Holy Ghost People). Dia Frampton (Candy Coated Christmas), Jonah Platt (Uncoupled), and Diora Baird (Cobra Kai) also star.

The movie is inspired by Charlet’s real-life experience as a temp at Hustler magazine who rose to be an editor. Gillies also executive produces. Spread is produced by Stan Spry (Creepshow), Eric Scott Woods (Harland Manor), and Graem Luis (Day of the Dead). Tubi’s Lewinson shepherded the project.

