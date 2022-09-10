Skip to main content
‘Elio’: Pixar Sets New Pic About 11-Year-Old Boy Beamed Into Space; America Ferrera Stars & ‘Coco’s Adrian Molina Directs

By Erik Pedersen, Matt Grobar

You’re invited on Disney and Pixar’s newest adventure... ELIO. Meet Elio: A boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for our planet Earth.:open_mouth:
'Elio' Disney/Pixar

Pixar used Disney’s D23 Expo to reveal a new toon pic. Elio is about an 11-year-old boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy and is mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for our Planet Earth.

Yonas Kibreab (Obi-Won Kenobi) stars as Elio, with America Ferrera as his mom, Olga Solis. The pic is directed by Annie Award-winning Coco co-helmer and screenwriter Adrian Molina and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (Coco).

America Ferrera will play his mom, Olga. “Olga is super-confident, smart and can hold her own in any situation,” the Superstore and Ugly Betty alum said onstage. “She’s a character who speaks to me in so many ways as a mother. And of course, with my advanced mathematical degree, I can finally put it to use. Don’t Google it.”

Elio is set to hit theaters in spring 2024. Disney’s D23 Expo runs through Sunday in Anaheim.

