‘Elio’: Pixar Sets New Pic About 11-Year-Old Boy Beamed Into Space; America Ferrera Stars & ‘Coco’s Adrian Molina Directs

Pixar used Disney’s D23 Expo to reveal a new toon pic. Elio is about an 11-year-old boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy and is mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for our Planet Earth.
Yonas Kibreab (Obi-Won Kenobi) stars as Elio, with America Ferrera as his mom, Olga Solis. The pic is directed by Annie Award-winning Coco co-helmer and screenwriter Adrian Molina and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (Coco).
Disney D23 Expo 2022 Photo Gallery: Marvel, Star Wars, and More
America Ferrera will play his mom, Olga. “Olga is super-confident, smart and can hold her own in any situation,” the Superstore and Ugly Betty alum said onstage. “She’s a character who speaks to me in so many ways as a mother. And of course, with my advanced mathematical degree, I can finally put it to use. Don’t Google it.”
Elio is set to hit theaters in spring 2024. Disney’s D23 Expo runs through Sunday in Anaheim.
You’re invited on Disney and Pixar’s newest adventure… ELIO.
Meet Elio: A boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for our planet Earth.😮 pic.twitter.com/D9yN5MwaqJ
— Pixar (@Pixar) September 10, 2022
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.