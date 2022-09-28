Edwards Burns’ Bridge & Tunnel Canceled At Epix After Two Seasons

Edwards Burns’ Bridge and Tunnel has ended.

The half-hour dramedy series has been canceled at Epix after two seasons. It comes after Epix revealed plans to rebrand as MGM+ in the new year.

The series was written, directed and produced by Burns, who also stars. It is set in the early 1980’s, revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town

The second season aired premiered in July.

The series’ ensemble cast includes Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell.

In addition to Burns, the series is also executive produced by Aaron Lubin and Lori Keith Douglas. Bridge and Tunnel is produced by Epix Studios and is internationally distributed by MGM. Variety first spotted the news.