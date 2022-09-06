Eddie Redmayne Honored By Zurich; Applause Unveils Indian PM Assassination Thriller; Warner Bros. Discovery EMEA Boards ‘Toad & Friends’; James Gray Gets Lumière Retrospective; Utopia Nabs Autograph Hunter Doc ‘Hollywood Signs’ – Global Briefs

Eddie Redmayne To Be Honored With Zurich’s Golden Eye
British actor Eddie Redmayne will be feted with the Zurich Film Festival’s Golden Eye Award for his career achievements at its upcoming edition running from September 22 to October 2. The actor will receive the honor ahead of the European premiere of Tobias Lindholm’s serial killer thriller The Good Nurse on September 25.
Citing Oscar-winning Redmayne’s diverse credits including Fantastic Beasts, Trial Of The Chicago 7 and Theory Of Everything, ZFF artistic director Christian Jungen described the actor as one of “contemporary cinema’s most versatile actors” adding, “he furnishes his characters with a rare human depth and captivates us with his extraordinary powers of expression.”
Redmayne was previously at Zurich in 2007 in the that’s opening film Savage Grace, in which he co-starred opposite Julianne Moore. He will also participate in a Zurich Masters session during this trip to the Swiss festival.
James Gray Feted To Be Feted With Retrospective At Thierry Frémaux’s Lumière Festival
U.S. director James Gray will be a guest of honor at the 14th edition of France’s classic film-focused Lumière Festival, running October 15-23. The festival, which was launched in 2009 by twin-hatted Cannes Film Festival Delegate General Thierry Frémaux, will run a retrospective of Gray’s work, including screenings of Little Odessa (1994), We Own The Night (2007), Two Lovers (2008) and The Lost City Of Z (2016). The honorary program will kick off with a French preview screening of his latest feature Armageddon Time, which debuted in Cannes, and a meeting with the audience event on October 16. Other guests of honor this year included Korean filmmaker South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong, director of Peppermint Candy, Poetry and Burning, while Tim Burton will receive the festival’s prestigious Lumière Award.
Utopia Acquires ‘Hollywood Signs’ Doc And Sets Digital Release
Indie sales and distribution company Utopia has acquired worldwide rights to the feature documentary Hollywood Signs and will release the film digitally in the US on September 27th. The doc is directed by Bill Fishman and follows the relationship between Hollywood celebrities and their fans through the lens of the autograph-collecting subculture. Bruce Campbell (Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise), Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts, The Offer), Rachel True (The Craft), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), Eliza Roberts (Animal House), Tom Wopat(The Dukes of Hazzard), and Karan Ashley (Power Rangers) all feature. Prior to the digital release, the film will have a one-night-only theatrical event at the Lumiere Cinema in Los Angeles.
