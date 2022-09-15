‘East New York’: Caitlin Mehner, Darien Sills-Evans & C.S. Lee Join CBS Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Caitlin Mehner (Dopesick), Darien Sills-Evans (Superior Donuts), and C.S. Lee (Dexter) have joined the cast of CBS’ fall drama East New York in recurring roles.

Mehner portrays Corinne Moynahan, Killian’s (Kevin Rankin) girlfriend. She likes that Killian is protective but chafes when he gets overbearing. Corinne has been working in restaurants for years – both front-of-the-house and back-of-the-house and is driven to become more independent.

Sills-Evans portrays Deputy Mayor Raymond Sharpe, the polished and intuitive councilman native to East New York.

Lee portrays Desk Sergeant Jimmy Kee. Jimmy keeps order and decorum in the precinct. He doesn’t tolerate slobs or loudmouths—whether cops or civilians.

Co-written by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn and directed by Mike Robin, the project centers on Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren), the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, an impoverished, working-class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

The series also stars Jimmy Smits, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Richard Kind, Olivia Luccardi, and Lavel Schley.

Finkelstein and Flynn executive produce East New York with Robin of Skyemac Productions, Christine Holder, and Mark Holder of Wonder Street. Andrew Maher of Skyemac is co-executive producing. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Mehner most recently recurred on Hulu’s award-season hit Dopesick. She will next be seen recurring on Showtime’s upcoming Three Women opposite Shailene Woodley and Betty Gilpin. Other recent credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, NCIS: Hawaii, The Gifted, Proven Innocent, and The Black List as well as many independent films. She is represented by KMR and AFA Prime Talent.

Sills-Evans began his television career playing Darien in the CBS sitcom Cosby. More recently, he was a series regular on CBS’s Superior Donuts, opposite Katie Segal. He also recurred as Mike on ABC’s The Conners and made appearances in Seal Team, Treme, Person of Interest, Law and Order: SVU, and New York Undercover.

He is repped by JC Robbins and Artists and Representatives.

Lee is best known for his portrayal of forensic analyst Vince Masuka in Showtime’s hit series Dexter. Other credits include The Unborn, Come As You Are, Nora From Queens, Fresh Off The Boat, and The Brothers Sun with Michelle Yeoh. Currently, he is recurring on For All Mankind for Apple TV and the Avatar series for Netflix. Lee is repped by Lighthouse Entertainment.