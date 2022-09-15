Drew Goddard Drama Based On French Series ‘HIP’ Heats Up At ABC As Network Eyes Fall Second Cycle Pilot Pickups

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is developing a character-based procedural drama from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard (Daredevil, The Martian) and ABC Signature where Goddard and his Goddard Textiles are based. I hear the project, based on TF1’s popular detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential), has been a standout and is looking good for a fall “second cycle” round of pilot pickups, which ABC is planning. According to sources, the network has an early, mid-October script delivery date deadline for a few projects that are in more advanced stages of development to contend for about 2-3 pilot orders. The Drew Goddard drama, which is considered a frontrunner for a spot, is targeted for the 2023-24 season.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The premise of the untitled drama, written by Goddard, evokes Good Will Hunting. In it, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her HIP (“high intellectual potential”) she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.

Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles executive produce alongside Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret, and Jean Nainchrik of Newen Connect, the distribution company which sold the rights to ABC Signature.

HIP, which is created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean, produced by Mediawan’s Septembre Productions and Itinéraire Productions, and stars Audrey Fleurot and Mehdi Nebbou, has been sold to more than 100 territories worldwide.