Drew Goddard Drama Based On French Series ‘HIP’ Heats Up At ABC As Network Eyes Fall Second Cycle Pilot Pickups

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is developing a character-based procedural drama from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard (Daredevil, The Martian) and ABC Signature where Goddard and his Goddard Textiles are based. I hear the project, based on TF1’s popular detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential), has been a standout and is looking good for a fall “second cycle” round of pilot pickups, which ABC is planning. According to sources, the network has an early, mid-October script delivery date deadline for a few projects that are in more advanced stages of development to contend for about 2-3 pilot orders. The Drew Goddard drama, which is considered a frontrunner for a spot, is targeted for the 2023-24 season.
The premise of the untitled drama, written by Goddard, evokes Good Will Hunting. In it, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her HIP (“high intellectual potential”) she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.
Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles executive produce alongside Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret, and Jean Nainchrik of Newen Connect, the distribution company which sold the rights to ABC Signature.
HIP, which is created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean, produced by Mediawan’s Septembre Productions and Itinéraire Productions, and stars Audrey Fleurot and Mehdi Nebbou, has been sold to more than 100 territories worldwide.
In January 2020, ABC started ramping up its efforts to move its development process off-cycle, which it rebranded a “second cycle.” The process was accelerated by the pandemic, with ABC, as well as NBC, producing quite a few pilots outside of the traditional January-April window this year. ABC last month made decisions on its spring batch of 2022 “second cycle” pilots, picking up to series The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia and Will Trent, starring Ramon Rodriguez, after passing on untitled therapist drama pilot written by Kay Oyegun and comedy The Son In Law.
Goddard’s project, which stems from his big overall deal at ABC Signature, marks his return to ABC. He worked on the network’s hit dramas Alias and Lost before segueing to movies with The Cabin In the Woods. Under his ABC Signature pact, Goddard recently boarded Phony, a half-hour project from Marcel the Shell with Shoes On co-writer Nick Paley, which landed at Hulu in a competitive situation with a big commitment.
Goddard served as director, producer and writer of the feature film Bad Times at the El Royale and was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for The Martian. In TV, he directed the pilot and served as an executive producer of NBC’s comedy series The Good Place, co-created Marvel’s The Defenders and created Daredevil and was an executive producer on both. Additional credits include Cloverfield and World War Z. Goddard is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.