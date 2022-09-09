Drew Barrymore Launches ‘Drew’s News’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore is launching another podcast spun off from her daytime series The Drew Barrymore Show.

The host is spinning out her Drew’s News segment from the syndicated show into an audio series.

Launching weekly every Friday, starting September 16, the podcast will see the Santa Clarita Diet star and a guest break down the latest quirky stories of the week, from the newest interior design trend, Barbiecore, to the right and wrong ways to wash your armpits.

Her first guest is Rob Lowe, host of his own Literally! with Rob Lowe, who recently told Barrymore on his show that he believed his dad hooked up with her mother. In their episode, the pair will tackle everything from a new dog breaking up a Hollywood couple to the male nipple having its moment.

Other guests will include Jay Shetty, Casey Wilson and Benito Skinner.

It comes as the Drew Barrymore Show returns for its third season on September 12. The show is being restructured into two-half hour episodes with more original content for its YouTube show including behind-the-scenes footage.

Drew’s News is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures. Barrymore, Jason Kurtz and Marianne Schaberg are executive producers.

“We are flipping the script this season and taking a 360 approach to create a more robust experience for our viewers and followers which is more reflective of how people are consuming pop culture,” said Barrymore.

“Drew continues to push boundaries and creates new spaces because innovation is her inspiration, disruptor is in her DNA. Which is why she is the pioneer stepping into break up the antiquated daytime talk format and take this inventive 360 approach,” added Jason Kurtz.