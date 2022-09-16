‘Amsterdam’ Enlists Drake & Giveon For End-Credit Theme “Time,” Just In Time For David O. Russell Film’s Lincoln Center Premiere & October Bow

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline can reveal before Sunday’s world premiere of the David O. Russell-directed Amsterdam that the film’s final musical number “Time” was done with help from Drake and platinum recording artist Giveon.

(L-R) Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in ‘Amsterdam’ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Daniel Pemberton wrote the original score for the film, and he was also inspired to create a song based on his score’s melodic theme. Working with producer Matthew Budman, who believed the film’s empowering message about the bonds of friendship was perfectly suited for a song, they reached out to Budman’s business partner and the film’s executive producer, Drake. He turned to friend and collaborator Giveon to perform the song, which Drake and Jahaan Sweet wrote together and which Pemberton produced.

The result, “Time,” combines the original score’s main theme with Giveon’s rich, classic vocals, woodwind instrumentation, and a piano track by Sweet. Set to original lyrics about the importance of spending time with the ones that you love, and how precious those times truly are, the song features dialogue from the film which echoes Amsterdam‘s emotional themes. Epic Records will release the tune September 23.

The film, a star-studded affair that stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie and a coterie of great actors, makes its world premiere Sunday night at Alice Tully Hall, followed by a London premiere September 21 at Leicester Square. It opens wide October 7 through New Regency and Disney’s 20th Century Studios.