You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Int’l Critics Line: Petr Vaclav’s Czech Oscar Entry ‘Il Boemo’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

David Kosse Exiting Netflix As Streamer Restructures European Content Biz
Read the full story

France’s CNC President Dominique Boutonnat Sent To Trial Over Sexual Assault Accusations – French Media

Dominique Boutonnat
Dominique Boutonnat LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Dominique Boutonnat, president of France’s National Cinema Centre (CNC) is to stand trial in relation to accusations of sexual assault by his godson, French news agency AFP has reported.

The producer and CNC head was first placed under investigation in October 2020 after his godson filed a police complaint accusing him of sexual assault during a family holiday in Greece in August 2020. He was then indicted in February 2021.

Boutonnat has denied the allegations and his lawyer has suggested he may sue his accuser.

Despite the charges hanging over him, Boutonnat was retained in his role as head of the CNC amid calls from the local film and TV industry for him to be suspended while legal action was underway.

In July, Boutonnat was reappointed to the role for a second term against a backdrop of criticism from some parts of the film industry over his performance as well as renewed calls for him to stand aside while the sexual assault case was being investigated.

At the time of his reappointment, France’s incoming Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak expressed her full support for Boutonnat saying she knew of no reason as to why he should not be renewed in the position.

 

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad