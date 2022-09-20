Dog The Bounty Hunter Says “Little Hitler…That Freak” Stole 2020 Election, Offers Bold Prediction For Midterms

At the Christian evangelical “Opening the Heavens” conference over the weekend, peripatetic reality TV star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman — whose most recent show was canceled before it ever aired due to new allegations of racist and homophobic comments — offered attendees his political assessment of the 2020 election as well as a strident prediction for the November midterms.

The conference bills itself as a “multi-day event where the prophetic heart of God and the manifestation of His supernatural power are demonstrated to those in attendance.”

Allegedly in that spirit Chapman said he asked God, “Why did you let that freak steal the election?”

He said he got his answer in the parable of Jesus healing a blind man to manifest the power of God. Chapman then related the Biblical story to the 2020 election and the midterms.

“Yeah, he stoled [sic.] it — little Hitler — because now we are going to show you God’s manifestation.”

Here is Duane Chapman referring to President Biden as "little Hitler" while speaking during an earlier session of the conference. https://t.co/AozzfuqgbE pic.twitter.com/rhdj5a18Lp — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 20, 2022

After a costume change, the frequent Fox News guest appeared again onstage to flesh out his prophecy.

“Wait ’til November,” he told the audience, “the Republicans are going to wipe them out.”

Current polling indicates otherwise.

Chapman then went on to repeat the repeatedly disproven idea that ballot boxes had been stuffed in the 2020 election. The reality tv star followed it up with a rather un-Christlike thought about the man he called “little Hitler.”

“Hitler committed suicide. And do you know why? Because he was caught And you know what’s going to happen? They’re going to catch these cheaters. And I’m not saying with my tongue or my mouth that he’s going to commit suicide — but you never know.”

It’s not the first time that Chapman has used or been accused of using extreme language to characterize those of whom he disapproves. Beyond the conflict over his most recent show and allegations from his daughter Bonnie last year that he used epithets, the bounty hunter was suspended for months from his popular A&E show in 2012 after a tape of a private phone conversation with his son surfaced where he used the N-word repeatedly. Last year, Chapman explained his logic and mindset to Entertainment Tonight.

“I have never been a racist,” the reality TV star said, mentioning his own Native American heritage. He then got into specifics.

“I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use [the N-word], kind of like Eminem,” Chapman said.

“I had just gotten out of prison in 1979 after spending 18 months in Texas and it was probably three quarters from the Black tribe. So that was a word that we used back-and-forth as maybe a compliment.”

He continued, “My pass expired for using it but no one told me that. To say a racist name doesn’t qualify to make you a racist.”

When ET host Kevin Fazier, who is Black, countered that using the word is indeed a racist act, Chapman answered, “I have more Black friends than Eminem.”

That defense, of course, has been exposed by the New York Times and many others as “shorthand for weak denials of bigotry” and/or “cover for racist statements or actions.”