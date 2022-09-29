Altitude Boards Documentary ‘Mad About The Boy — The Noël Coward Story’ From Barnaby Thompson

Altitude has picked up international sales and UK and Irish distribution rights to Mad About the Boy — The Noël Coward Story, a feature documentary about the life of Noël Coward from Barnaby Thompson (St. Trinian’s).

The doc is billed as an exploration of Coward’s expansive career which features credits across the stage and screen, including Brief Encounter, Blithe Spirit, and Private Lives.

Adam Lambert will sing the film’s theme song, an updated cover of Coward’s 1930’s single Mad About The Boy, which will be released on 7 October. The song was produced by Amanda Ghost and Johnny Coffer.

“Noël Coward was a fascinating character. He invented the modern Englishman – witty, sophisticated, and stylish – but was born poor and left school when he was 9,” Thompson said. “He was a sex symbol who was queer in a very straight world and he was exiled from the country he came to define.”

The doc is produced by Thompson for Fragile Films and Gregor Cameron for Unigram with the support of BBC Film and BBC Arts, Warner Music Entertainment, and AI Film. Executive Producers are Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, Mark Bell, Rose Garnett, Kate Shepherd, Charles Cohen, Nikki Sopp, Sir Len Blavatnik, Amanda Ghost, Vince Holden, Stanley Buchthal, and Bob Benton.

The film is being prepped for a 2023 release to mark the 50th anniversary of Coward’s death.

Gregor Cameron of Unigram added: “Unigram is thrilled to help Barnaby Thompson unravel the enigma of Noel Coward and bring to the screen the first ever feature documentary about one of the most talented, accomplished and multi-faceted artists of the 20th Century. An award-winning actor, writer, and director, Noel Coward was also a songwriter who wrote many of the most iconic and evergreen recordings of the 20th century and it’s a joy to incorporate Warner Music’s catalogue of Coward’s music into the film and hear Adam Lambert bring his version of “Mad About The Boy” in to the 21st Century.”

Forthcoming releases from Altitude include Hunt, directed by and starring Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, and the Venice Golden Lion winner All The Beauty And The Bloodshed from Laura Poitras.