Disney Reveals New Additions To Avengers Campus, Including “King Thanos” & A Multiverse Battle

Chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro brought in some heavy hitters for his presentation at D23 Expo, including Mark Ruffalo, Jon Favreau and Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

The topline of their announcement, per Feige, is that “We’re bringing the Multiverse to Avengers Campus.”

At the new attraction, said D’Amaro, “You’re going to be able to battle alongside all the Avengers from every universe” against villains from all over the multiverse. He offered come concept art which, under closer inspection, reveals some interesting combatants.

Avengers Campus
Disney

The group of villains will also include a new big baddie: King Thanos.

“This is a Thanos that won [the Infinity War], and the Avengers are not too happy about that,” said D’Amaro.

D’Amaro said the attraction is “coming soon.”

In the nearer term, “Hulk is appearing at Avengers Campus next week,” said D’Amaro, after bringing out the big guy in an Endgame-style Quantum Suit. It was unclear whether the version appearing at California Adventure next week will or will not be so clad, but it sounds like he’ll have a limited run there.

On Friday at D23, Disney CEO Bob Chapek previewed the news.

“The Marvel team continues to expand its Cinematic Universe, and Avengers Campus is going to grow right along with it, Chapek said Friday. “So today, I’m excited to announce that the Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure is going deeper into the Multiverse.”

Chapek also revealed a bird’s-eye rendering of the revamped campus, which was later shared on the Disney Parks Twitter account.

