D23 Expo Schedule: Livestream Link, Event Maps, Plus Times For Marvel, Disney+, Disney Parks, ‘The Simpsons’ And ‘DWTS’ Panels – Update

UPDATED throughout: The Walt Disney Co. has posted an extensive list of new presentations for its annual D23 Expo fan event on September 9-11. It includes new Marvel, Disney+, Disney Parks and Walt Disney Animation presentations as well as panels for The Simpsons, Tron, Dancing With the Stars, Encanto, Bob’s Burgers and a sneak peek of Zootopia+. There will also be an open-air screening of Pinocchio for Disney+ subscribers 7 p.m. Thursday night at the Anaheim Hilton.

For details, see listings below and maps of the Expo floor at bottom.

Disney previously announced that its 100th anniversary celebration, dubbed Disney100, will officially kick off at this year’s D23 Expo, which takes place September 9-11 on five different stages at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets are sold out, but the fun will be livestreamed at D23Expo.com/live and on D23Expo.com and the DisneyD23 YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

LIVESTREAMS

Friday

Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE

Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music

Disney Legends in Conversation

D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022

Saturday

Talkin’ Pets with the Vets of National Geographic

Bob’s Burgers

MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza!

D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown

The Making of Disney100: The Exhibition

Sunday

A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible

Explore the World with the Next Generation of National Geographic!

D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown

Below is a more extensive schedule indicating when each Disney entity will present at D23 Expo.

FULL 2022 D23 EXPO SCHEDULE

Friday, September 9

10:15 a.m. Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog. Hyperion Stage

10:30 a.m. Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – Disney100 kicks off at D23 Expo with a presentation featuring Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Also the Disney Legends Ceremony will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. The 2022 inductees include Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Dempsey, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Ellen Pompeo, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Hall D23.

10:30 a.m. Inside Look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers. Backlot Stage

10:45 a.m.: The Simpsons – A chat with the cast and creatives of this iconic show. Premiere Stage.

12:30 p.m. ABC’s Home Economics – The stars of ABC’s Home Economics discuss the making of the family comedy and share an exclusive look at the upcoming season three premiere, filmed at Disneyland. Backlot Stage

2 p.m. Marvel Draw Live! Brian Crosby, Marvel’s Director of Themed Entertainment, offers a step-by-step tutorial session on how to draw some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes and villains. D23 Expo Live Stage

2 p.m. A Very ’90s Afternoon Special with the All-New Mickey Mouse Club – Cast from The All New Mickey Mouse Club share favorite memories about the third incarnation of the series (1989–1994), and discover how MMC pushed boundaries by highlighting topics that had rarely been covered on children’s television. Disney Archives Stage

3:30 p.m. Studio Showcase: Disney Animation & Pixar – Guests will be treated to new details, first looks, sneak peeks, surprises and announcements regarding upcoming theatrical and Disney+ titles from Disney Live Action, Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Studio heads, filmmakers, and cast members will come together onstage with the inside scoop on some of these studios’ most exciting titles. Hall D23

3:45 p.m. Behind The Scenes: ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: a 30th Celebration ABC previews the upcoming special. Hyperion Stage

4 p.m. Disney Legends in Conversation – Members of the newest class of Disney Legends engage in a conversation about their storied careers. Disney Archives Stage

5:45 p.m. National Geographic Special Screening: Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory – 29-year-old Bertie Gregory takes viewers on an epic journey that pushes into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Hyperion Stage

6 p.m. D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022 – The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest with host Nina West and guest judges Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Eckstein and Ally Maki. Premiere Stage

6 p.m. Walt’s Plane: Taking Flight Through Disney History – The Grumman Gulfstream I aircraft, fondly remembered as “The Mouse,” makes its historic return at D23 Expo. Disney Archives Stage

Saturday, September 10



10 a.m. Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm & 20th Century Studios – Filmmakers, celebrity talent and surprise guests will join representatives onstage in Hall D23 to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles. Going behind the scenes of these studios’ highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what else is in the works. Hall D23

10 a.m. Walt Disney Imagineering Illusions and Special Effects Development Lab – A peek behind the curtain. Walt Disney Archives Stage

10 a.m. The Making of Disney100: The Exhibition – Producers from the Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions reveal illuminating details about the all-new exhibition celebrating 100 Years of Disney Wonder, scheduled to premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in February 2023. Backlot Stage

10 a.m. Women in Disney Fashion – Moderated by DisneyBound founder Leslie Kay, four of Disney’s major fashion icons will discuss their collaborations and the inspiration behind their unique collections. Hyperion Stage

10:30 a.m. Talkin’ Pets with the Vets of National Geographic – Join National Geographic’s vets Dr. Pol and wife Diane, Critter Fixer Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Geoff, Dr. Jen and animal keeper Rain from Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom for a look behind the scenes of their popular series. Premiere Stage

11:45 a.m. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – The cast and creative team share an exclusive sneak peek of the series before its debut on Disney Channel and Disney+. Hyperion Stage

12 p.m. Bob’s Burgers – The cast and creators of the Emmy Award-winning animated series and The Bob’s Burgers Movie! in a lively panel discussion. Backlot stage

12 p.m. Back to the Grid: 40 Years of Tron – Lightcycles, recognizers and solar sails, oh my! A look back at Tron featuring artwork, footage and photographs of the digital frontier. Behind-the-scenes stories of how the film came to life with talent, artists and filmmakers. Backlot Stage

12 p.m. Uncovering Treasures from the Marty Sklar Collection at the Walt Disney Archives Stage

1:30 p.m. Marvel Draw Live! – Brian Crosby, Marvel’s Director of Themed Entertainment, offers a step-by-step tutorial session on how to draw some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes and villains. D23 Expo Live Stage

2:00 p.m. Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

Celebrate sixty spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man. From his humble debut in 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Marvel’s Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades. Backlot stage

2 p.m. A Century of Storytelling at Walt Disney Animation Studios – The Walt Disney Animation Research Library celebrates 100 years of Disney Animation storytelling by highlighting the stories and people behind key art and artifacts in their collection. Walt Disney Archives Stage

3:30 p.m. Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase – Disney Branded Television will present an exclusive showcase of upcoming content and interviews with Brie Larson, Tim Allen, Yvette Nicole Brown, John Stamos, Donald Faison, Rayven-Symone, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Soleil Moon Frye, Michelle Yeoh & Lawrence Fishburne. The showcase will feature appearances by talent and never-before-seen sneak previews of original content for Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior, including looks at the new Disney+ Original series National Treasure, American Born Chinese and The Santa Clause. Hall D23

3:30 p.m. A Celebration of Disney Animation’s Encanto – The team behind the Academy Award-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit tells stories from the making of the film, plus a few surprises. Premiere Stage

4 p.m. FX’s AHS: Behind the Screams – The show’s designers, artists and stylists will give fans inside details on how these creatives keep things fresh after 11 installments and an anthology spin-off. Panelists include producer and costume designer Lou Eyrich and producer and makeup artist Eryn Krueger Mekash. Backlot Stage

4 p.m. Dreaming, Designing and Bringing to Life the Disney Wish at Premiere Stage

5:30 p.m. Signing opportunity with Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe.

5:45 p.m. National Geographic Special Screening: Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – An exclusive first look at the new Disney+ series Limitless! wherein Chris Hemsworth — who will not attend — puts his body and mind through transformative experiences, sharing tips that can help you too have a healthier life, body, and mind. Hyperion Stage

6 p.m. Zootopia+ Sneak Peek – A first look at the newest animated series coming to Disney+ from Disney Animation with directors Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy. Backlot Stage

6 p.m. Building Walt’s Florida Project: Walt Disney World from Dream to Reality – Using rarely-seen photography, the Walt Disney Archives and special guests present a look at the extraordinary construction and opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney Archives Stage

Sunday, September 11

10 a.m. Sneak Peek of Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – Disney Original Documentary presents a panel dedicated to Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, which celebrates one of the world’s most beloved icons. Hosted by Bret Iwan, the official voice of Mickey himself, the panel will include filmmakers and select film participants. Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film as well, as an exclusive sneak peek. Backlot stage

10 a.m. Nat Geo & Disney: 100 Years of Exploring the World Through Storytelling – Since 1888, National Geographic has been igniting the explorer in everyone, including none other than Walt Disney himself. With a shared belief in the power of storytelling to change the world, Disney and Nat Geo were connected long before making it official in 2019. Nat Geo’s iconic yellow border has always served as a portal to explore the farthest reaches of the Earth and beyond. In fact, the iconic Nat Geo Image Collection inspired Walt’s wonderful world of Disney. Walt Disney Archives Stage

10 a.m. Revisiting Yesterday’s Tomorrow: Disney’s Magical Mid-Century – Producer Don Hahn looks back at Disney projects from the 1950s and 1960s as he shares an illustrated journey through the era with rarely-seen art and photography reflecting the unique style that Walt Disney and his artists pioneered. Hyperion Stage

10:30 a.m. A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products – Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro presents a look at what will be happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home and beyond. Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the what Disney Imagineers are at work on. Hall D23

10:30 a.m. Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder -The cast and creative team of the animated series gather to discuss the acclaimed revival of the groundbreaking series The Proud Family and share an inside look at the upcoming season. Premiere Stage

12 p.m. An Animated Conversation: Celebrating 90 Years of Goofy – Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline, Disney Legend Bill Farmer, animator Eric Goldberg and producer Dorothy McKim celebrate one of Walt Disney’s most memorable creations. Walt Disney Archives Stage

1 p.m. Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible – Imagineers past and present discuss the core elements of storytelling and innovation that bring dreams to life for guests from all around the world. Premiere Stage

2 p.m. 100 Years of Treasures from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library – Never-before-seen clips, recording sessions, and live-action references mark 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios as the ARL unveils newly digitized media from their collection and from their Oral History Project. Backlot Stage

2 p.m. The Main Street Electrical Parade — 50 Years of Nighttime Magic & Imagination – See and hear how the iconic parade was born and has evolved with a panel of the creative talent behind it from 1972 to today. Includes never-before-seen film from its opening and early years. Walt Disney Archives Stage

2:15 p.m. A Disney Tour of the UCLA Film & Television Archive – The UCLA Film & Television Archive presents rare footage of the Hollywood that shaped the Disney brothers and sparked their imagination. Hyperion Stage

3:45 p.m. The Next Generation of National Geographic – Meet the newest National Geographic stars who are taking viewers to the most remote locations on Earth in pursuit of breathtaking landscapes, extraordinary wildlife, exotic foods, epic challenges and undercover storytelling. Premiere Stage

4 p.m. Disney Parks Through the Decades: A Disney Ambassador Perspective Walt Disney Archives Stage

4:15 p.m. The World of Duffy & Friends Revealed at Hyperion Stage

4:15 p.m. Disney Princess – The Concert Live at D23! – Disney Concerts will present a special performance of Disney Princess – The Concert, featuring Tony nominee Susan Egan. The cast will perform favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics such as “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind” and “Almost There.” The performers will share exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Hall D23.

6 p.m. Conversations with Disney Character Voices – Rick Dempsey, SVP of Character Voices, and some very special guests go behind the mic for stories and fun conversations with some fan favorites. Premiere Stage

6 p.m. Dancing with the Stars 31st Season Celebration – Stars of the hit competition series celebrate 31 seasons of memorable performances, award-winning choreography and, of course, Mirrorball trophies. Backlot Stage

D23 EXPO EVENT MAPS

Disney

Disney

For a PDF of these maps, click here.