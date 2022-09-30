Disney World Announces Hours For Phased Reopening After Weathering Hurricane Ian

After announcing what it called a “phased” reopening in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Walt Disney World has posted specific hours for Friday’s return on its site.

Cast Members, as Disney park staffers are called, were informed a couple of hours ago of the return to work tomorrow, we hear, most of them local residents in an area where residences have been flooded and without power.

Reservations are required for tomorrow’s opening and those are only available for guests at the resort’s hotels who have been sheltering in place for the past two days under the exceptional care of said Cast Members.

Here are the hours for each of the resort’s major entities:

The Magic Kingdom will open to early entry at 8:00a.m. and be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for regular guests. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will happen from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Epcot will open for Early Theme Park Entry at 9 a.m. All guests can enter from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The virtual queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be available from 7 a.m., as usual.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open at 10 a.m. for early entry, and be accessible from noon – 9 p.m. for everyone who has a ticket.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom early entry begins at 11 a.m. From 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. general guests are welcome.

Disney Springs will be open from 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

For the full details on hours and events at Walt Disney World, click here.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.