Disney Release Dates Coming Out Of D23: ‘Snow White’ Set For Spring 2024, ‘Rogue Squadron’ Scrubbed From Schedule & More

Disney has summarized a bulk of release dates that had been made known over the weekend out of D23. The important news to note here is that Rogue Squadron, the Star Wars movie that Patty Jenkins couldn’t commit to, has been removed from its Dec. 22, 2023, release date — not shocking. TBD if that film still is in development.

Taika Waititi’s long-awaited soccer comedy Next Goal Wins from Searchlight is getting an April 21 release. Warner Bros. has the horror movie Evil Dead Rises on that date.

Meanwhile, The Haunted Mansion moves from March 10 to August 11, which is where Sony has Gran Turismo and Universal The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Wish, the Disney animated pic, will now open over Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, next year.

An untitled Marvel movie originally on Feb. 16, 2024 gets moved to Sept. 6, 2024. That’s the weekend after Labor Day weekend. Disney last year showed that during Labor Day weekend, movies can actually open, proving that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuting to $94.6M.

The new Pixar title on March 1, 2024 is Elio. Universal has the Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt movie The Fall Guy on that date.

The Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler Snow White pic is getting a theatrical release on March 22, 2024. The movie remains unopposed by any wide releases at this point.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is dated on June 14, 2024. That’s the standard Pixar Father’s Day launchpad.

And Mufasa: The Lion King will open on July 5, 2024 with Universal/Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 opening the Wednesday prior.