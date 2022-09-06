Disney Branded Television Ups Four In Original Movies Division

Disney Branded Television has promoted four key execs on its Original Movies team. Amee Dolleman and Charles Pugliese have been elevated to vice president, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television

and Mahita Penke and Jennifer Dubin have been upped to executive director, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television.

The Disney Branded Television team, led by Lauren Kisilevsky, SVP, Original Movies, has broadened its movie production slate over the past two years to reach kids, families, young adults and the young at heart.

The team just launched the third installment of the Zombies franchise, starring Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, on Disney+, along with other projects, including Out of My Mind, based on the best-selling novel by Sharon M. Draper from Big Beach, Participant and EveryWhere Studios LLC for Disney+; Descendants sequel The Pocketwach movie; and Prom Pact (working title, starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim, slated to premiere on Disney+ next year.

“Amee, Charles, Mahita and Jen have exceptional taste and fantastic relationships with top creative talent,” said Charlie Andrews, EVP, Live-Action and Alternative Series, Disney Branded Television, and Kisilevsky in a joint statement. “They are each passionately dedicated to uplifting and expanding the Disney legacy by developing movies that delight and inspire audiences all over the world. The team continues to deliver tent pole and event movies with humor, heart and adventure to kids, families and young adults everywhere for whom Disney magic knows no bounds.”

Dolleman oversaw the upcoming Prom Pact (working title) and Sneakerella, Spin and Secret Society of Second Born Royals. She reports to Kisilevsky.

Pugliese oversaw several movies for kids, teens and families, including Under Wraps, and is overseeing the upcoming titles Under Wraps 2, The Pocketwatch and Out of My Mind. He reports to Kisilevsky.

Dubin, who reports to Kisilevsky, most recently oversaw the Disney+ musical title Sneakerella and the upcoming Disney+ original movie The Naughty Nine.

Penke reports to Dolleman and Pugliese. She oversees several titles, including the Zombies and Descendants franchises, The Pocketwatch, Spin and the upcoming From the Desk of Zoe Washington.