Disney Sets April Carretta As Head of Communications For Direct To Consumer Unit

Disney has named April Carretta as Head of Communications, Direct to Consumer, leading global communications for the company’s portfolio of direct-to-consumer video streaming businesses.

The comms exec with 20-plus years of experience will lead proactive and integrated communications, including consumer, content publicity, international, crisis communications and incident management, as well as internal employee communications. She reports to Heather Hust Rivera, SVP Communications for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Carretta joined Disney in 2019, where she led communications for the company’s Platform Distribution organization, tasked with shaping communications across all of DMED’s third-party media sales efforts for distribution, content sales agreements, affiliate marketing for direct-to-consumer services and linear media networks, global theatrical film distribution, and other Disney properties. Earlier in her career, she worked in marketing and global communications for Twentieth Century Fox, Edelman and Sony Pictures.

The Direct to Consumer unit is part of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, which manages the company’s content commercialization and distribution system.