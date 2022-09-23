Discovery+’s ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ To Air On TNT In Latest Sign Of Corporate Synergy

Discovery+’s Million Dollar Wheels, the unscripted series exec produced by Jamie Foxx, is getting a linear launch on sibling linear network TNT in the latest example of corporate synergy at Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Propagate-produced series, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the cutthroat and elite world of celebrity luxury and supercar dealers, will launch October 24 on TNT.

It comes eight months after the series debuted on the Discovery streaming service.

It’s not clear whether Million Dollar Wheels is the first Discovery original to launch on one of the Turner networks, but it’s unlikely to be the last.

The car show features the likes of Kim Kardashian, J. Balvin, Tom Holland and TikTok star Tayler Holder as well as the rarest Rolls Royces, Ferraris, McLarens and Maybachs in the world.

The move comes after Deadline revealed that Kathleen Finch — Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, who now also oversees the T-Nets — had made an outreach to the creative community to lay out her plans for what original programming on the TNets will look like going forward.

Million Dollar Wheels is exec produced by Foxx, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Rob Buchta, Shahram Qureshi, Chelsea Friedland, Douglas Banker and Gretchen Morning.