Diane Lane Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Diane Lane (Feud: Capote’s Women) has signed with CAA for representation.

Lane is an Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actress who will next star opposite Naomi Watts in the second season of FX’s anthology series Feud, titled Feud: Capote’s Women. In the series written by Jon Robin Baitz, directed by Gus Van Sant and produced by Ryan Murphy, she will play Nancy ‘Slim’ Keith.

The actress is currently in production on David E. Kelly’s upcoming Netflix limited series A Man in Full, starring opposite Jeff Daniels, with Regina King co-executive producing and directing.

Lane earned her first Oscar nomination in 2003 for her leading role in Adrian Lyne’s thriller Unfaithful, securing Emmy noms for the CBS miniseries Lonesome Dove and the HBO TV movie Cinema Verite in 1989 and 2011, respectively. She’s otherwise best known for turns in films like Under the Tuscan Sun and Must Love Dogs, and on such series as House of Cards, among other projects. Her work on screen has also been recognized with three Golden Globe nominations, as well as noms from the SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards and Independent Spirit Awards.

Other past film credits for Lane include Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Let Him Go, Trumbo, Inside Out, Man of Steel, Secretariat, The Cotton Club, Rumble Fish and The Outsiders. She continues to be represented by Meredith Wechter at Sugar23; Stan Coleman at Weintraub Tobin Chediak; and Jane Hoffman at All Things Possible.