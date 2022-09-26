Derek Fisher Reality Series In The Works At Maverick TV As All3Media Producer Hires Helga Eike As Head of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Maverick TV, the All3Media-backed production company behind series such as Netflix’s American Barbeque Showdown, is adding a new reality series to its roster and a new head of development.

The company is developing a new docuseries with five-time NBA champion and former LA Laker Derek Fisher.

It has also hired Helga Eike as Head of Development. Eike joins from Westbrook’s Red Table Talk Productions and she was also previously President of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo producer Authentic Entertainment.

The Derek Fisher project will follow the basketball star and his wife, reality TV veteran, Gloria Govan, who previously starred on the Basketball Wives franchise, as well as their extended family. It will look at the drama of co-parenting in the public eye, high-profile exes and demanding teenagers as Fisher, who retired in 2014 before becoming head coach of the New York Knicks until 2016, is looking at life outside of basketball.

Filming is currently underway, and a pilot presentation will be taken out to networks in the coming weeks.

Eike was President of Red Table Talk, part of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook that produces its eponymous Facebook Watch series. She joined in October 2020, having previously run Banijay-owned Authentic, which was also behind series such as Toddlers & Tiaras.

The hire is part of the move by Simon Knight, CEO, Maverick TV USA, who moved from the UK to oversee the U.S. arm of the company earlier this year. One of Knight and Eike’s other challenges is replacing Chrisley Knows Best, the long-running USA Network reality series, after stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of federal fraud charges. They are set to be sentenced in November.

“Helga’s creative instincts and leadership fit perfectly with Maverick’s mission to produce inspiring and uplifting content for our network partners,” said Knight. “She joins us as we look to build on our unscripted successes in the U.S. and accelerate the expansion of our slate.”

“My first love is unscripted development, and I am proud to be taking this exciting role at Maverick TV USA and joining the All3Media family,” added Eike. “In our ever-changing business, the importance of established production partners with a history of game-changing hits will only continue to grow, and I can’t wait to work with Simon and the Maverick team in discovering and developing break-through new shows, ideas, and talent.”