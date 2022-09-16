Dennis Quaid To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series

Dennis Quaid is set as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move.

In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

Quaid is believed to be playing a famous TV chef whose grandson was the target of the kidnapping.

The veteran actor will next be seen on the big screen starring in sci-fi mystery Littlemouth, alongside Isabelle Fuhrman, David Thewlis Josh Hutcherson and Kiera Allen. Quaid is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.