D23 Expo 2022: All The Movie & TV News We Learned From Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney+ And More

Deadline Studio at TIFF 2022 – Day 2 Photos: Viola Davis, John Boyega, Sterling K. Brown, Lily James, Eddie Redmayne & More

Deadline Studio at Toronto Film Festival: The Good Nurse
Deadline’s studio at the 2022 edition of the Toronto Film Festival continued with Day 2 by hosting fest-goers such as Viola Davis and John Boyega from The Woman King; Sterling K. Brown from Biosphere; Lily James from What’s Love Got To Do With It? and Eddie Redmayne from The Good Nurse. Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.

Stay tuned for more photo galleries from the Deadline studio at TIFF 2022.

The Deadline Studio is sponsored by dr Liza + the[fix] and Watford Group. Special thanks to our partner Soluna

