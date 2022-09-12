Skip to main content
Deadline Studio at TIFF 2022 – Day 3 Photos: Tilda Swinton, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lawrence, Olivia Colman, Margaret Qualley & More

By Robert Lang, Armando Tinoco

Deadline Studio held during Toronto Film Festival
Deadline’s studio at the 2022 edition of the Toronto Film Festival continued with Day 3 by hosting fest-goers such as Tilda Swinton from The Eternal Daughter; Daniel Craig from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Jennifer Lawrence from Causeway; Olivia Coleman from Empire Of Light and Margaret Qualley from Sanctuary. Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.

Stay tuned for more photo galleries from the Deadline studio at TIFF 2022.

