Deadline Studio at TIFF 2022 – Day 4 Photos: Mia Goth, Ethan Hawke, Ewan Mcgregor, Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink & More

Deadline’s studio at the 2022 edition of the Toronto Film Festival continued with Day 3 by hosting fest-goers such as Mia Goth from Pearl; Ewan Mcgregor and Ethan Hawke from Raymond & Ray; Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree from Moving On; Lena Dunham & Andrew Scott from Catherine, Called Birdy and Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink from The Whale. Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.

Stay tuned for more photo galleries from the Deadline studio at TIFF 2022.

The Deadline Studio is sponsored by dr Liza + the[fix] and Watford Group. Special thanks to our partner Soluna

