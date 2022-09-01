Skip to main content
No DC Fandome For 2022; Brand Will Make Splash At Other Comic-Cons As Live Events Return

DC FanDome
WarnerMedia

There won’t be a DC Fandome virtual confab this year.

And it’s pretty simple why: “With the return of in-person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022,” a DC rep said in a statement to Deadline.

DC held its virtual confab over the past two years of the pandemic, where it dropped trailers from its TV series and films. Last fall’s pulled in 66M global viewers.

This year DC films made a big rumble at San Diego Comic-Con with Dwayne Johnson making a big Hall H entrance and showing off more footage for Black Adam, due out on October 21. It also had the Shazam: Fury of the Gods cast appearing live onstage and debuted a trailer.

Much of the DC slate has been pushed to 2023 as post-production houses have been backed up due to the Covid supply-chain issues. The Shazam sequel just moved out of Christmas to March 17Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom moved to next Christmas. The Flash is staying on June 23, while Blue Beetle is set for August 18.

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav is on the hunt for a DC czar. Former Warner Bros executive and producer Dan Lin’s name has been heavily floated, however, a deal entails the Burbank lot potentially acquiring his Rideback studio.

