‘Days Of Our Lives’ Plugs Benefits Of Peacock: No More Breaking News Interruptions

Days Of Our Lives has a message for those broadcast viewers annoyed over that breaking news interruption that ruined crucial scenes in some markets: Get Peacock.

In the latest in a series of tweets featuring stars of the soap promoting the show’s switch from longtime berth NBC to the streaming service – effective today – actor Robert Scott Wilson lists five reasons why the change is “a very good thing.”

After mentioning “fewer commercials,” the ability to hit pause, not having to set a DVR and being able to watch past episodes, Wilson delivers Reason #5 with mock-dramatics:

“Finally, and most importantly, you will never, ever have to hear these words,” at which point a stentorian voice says, “We interrupt this program to bring you a special news report.”

Adds Wilson, “Never again will someone break into your show to make you watch something that they think is more important.”

The tweet comes just three days after broadcast viewers in New York City missed the final scene of the episode when NBC News cut in to cover King Charles III’s speech about his mother. Thursday’s episode was bumped from its time slot entirely by live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

NBC will fill the DOOL slot with NBC News Daily.