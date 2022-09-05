David Simonsen joins Amazon as Director Prime Video, Southeast Asia

David Simonsen is joining Amazon and taking over the new position of Director Prime Video, Southeast Asia. He will be based in Singapore and is starting on Monday, September 5.

As Director Prime Video, Southeast Asia, Simonsen will be responsible for the Prime Video business and marketing activities in the region, with a focus on Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

Simonsen has 25 years of experience in media including 21 years based in Singapore working for ESPN Star Sports and HBO Asia / Warner Media.

Prior to joining Amazon Prime Video, David spent 14 years at HBO Asia / Warner Media as SVP Commercial and Business Development, heading network, commercial and digital strategy and development across 23 Asian territories.

Over 2018-2019, Simonsen led the establishment of HBO Asia’s direct-to-consumer SVOD strategy, expanding HBO GO from a linear catch-up service in Hong Kong and the Philippines to a direct-to-consumer service across 8 regional markets.

Simonsen is a New Zealand citizen and holds a Bachelor of Communications from the Auckland University of Technology.