David Cronenberg Talks “Autobiographical” Next Project And Shooting ‘Crimes Of The Future’ Scenes On An IPhone — San Sebastian

David Cronenberg described his next film, The Shrouds, as a personal and partly autobiographical project, during a press conference at the San Sebastian film festival Wednesday.

Cronenberg teased the project while speaking to the press at the festival, where he is set to receive a prestigious Donostia Award.

“The new film I’ll be making is called The Shrouds and it stars Vincent Cassel and Lea Seydoux. Despite that, it’s not a French film,” he said. “It’s a very personal project for me. People who know me will know parts of it are autobiographical. The idea is to shoot that in the Spring in Toronto.”

As Deadline reported in May, FilmNation and CAA Media Finance launched sales on The Shrouds at the Cannes market. Industry veterans Saïd Ben Saïd (SBS Productions), Martin Katz (Prospero Pictures), and Michel Merkt are producing the film. FilmNation is repping international and CAA is aboard for domestic.

Later during the presser, Cronenberg was asked to speak about his production process and how he has embraced new technology, during which he revealed that some scenes in his last film, Crimes of The Future, were shot on a cellphone.

“The last few short films I’ve made were just with very available consumer cameras and even phones. And, in fact, there are some moments in Crimes of The Future that were shot with an iPhone,” he said. “I won’t say which but you can probably figure it out.”

Delving deeper into the production of Crimes of The Future, Cronenberg said he was impressed by the work of Kristen Stewart on set.

“I was very impressed particularly by Kristen because I hadn’t really seen her do the kinds of things that needed to be done in the movie before,” he said. “And she was very enthusiastic and professional. It was totally lovely.”

Cronenberg will introduce a special screening of Crimes of The Future in San Sebastian after receiving the Donostia Award — the festival’s lifetime achievement gong. Discussing the honor, Cronenberg said: “I used to think if you got an award for your whole career, they were saying stop making films. But I now realize that it’s not that, and it’s to say keep making films.”