Dave Bautista’s Dogbone Entertainment Signs First-Look Movie Deal With FilmNation’s Production Label Infrared

EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation Entertainment’s (Arrival) newly launched film production label Infrared has signed a first-look movie production deal with Dave Bautista’s (Guardians Of The Galaxy) recently formed Dogbone Entertainment.

Infrared, led by President of Production Drew Simon, and Dogbone Entertainment, run by Bautista, will focus on developing and producing features, many of which Bautista will act in and produce.

The deal was done by FilmNation Entertainment EVP of Business & Legal Affairs Alison Cohen and by CAA, manager Jonathan Meisner and Karl Austen on behalf of Dogbone Entertainment.

Simon and Bautista previously collaborated on My Spy while Simon was at STX, and FilmNation is handling international sales on Paul W.S. Anderson’s In The Lost Lands starring Bautista alongside Milla Jovovich, based on the short story by George R.R. Martin. Bautista most recently starred in Netflix’s Glass Onion: Knives Out 2. He is currently shooting the Dune sequel with Denis Villeneuve and has Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 coming out in May 2023.

Infrared is aiming to make mainstream films with franchise potential. The label plans to produce three to four mid to high level budget films each year in the action, thriller, comedy and sci-fi genres.

Dogbone Entertainment was established by actor and producer Bautista in 2022. The film and TV outfit has a focus on genre projects but will also delve into dramas.

“Dave Bautista is a world class entertainer and savvy creative, and we could not be more excited to dive into producing with him and his team at Dogbone Entertainment,” said Infrared President of Production Drew Simon. “I have had the pleasure of working with Dave on numerous films, and the process is just as fun and rewarding on screen as it is behind the scenes. We have several great films together already in the works that we look forward to announcing very soon.”

“On behalf of Team Dogbone we couldn’t have wished for a more ideal partner than Infrared. This is an enormous opportunity for us and we’re hitting the ground running. On a personal note, I feel extremely blessed to once again be working with my friend, Drew Simon. My respect for him is immeasurable, and I look forward to every second we get to work together bringing amazing stories to film,” added Bautista.

Bautista recently wrapped M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin for Universal which will be in theaters February, 2023. Other recent films include the Oscar winner Dune, the Guardians and Avengers franchises, and Army Of The Dead. In 2023 he will produce and star in the Netflix film Unleashed. He will also shoot the MGM Lethal Weapon-esque buddy cop comedy opposite Jason Momoa which originated in a tweet by Dave – “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go…Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.”

Glen Basner’s FilmNation is well known for its blue-chip international sales business and for producing on movies including Oscar winner Arrival, TIFF title The Good Nurse and Channing Tatum starrer Dog.