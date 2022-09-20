‘Dark Winds’ Star Jessica Matten Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: M88 has signed Dark Winds star Jessica Matten.

A direct descendant of Cuthbert Grant, the first rebel Metis leader famously known for the Battle of the Seven Oaks in Canada, Matten is one of the founding members of The Indigenous Film Academy, the first and only Indigenous Film and stunt combat academy in North America in partnership with Old Sun College out of Siksika Nation, part of the Blackfoot Confederacy.

The academy supports emerging and aspiring First Nations, Metis, and Inuit artists so they can effectively and successfully gain expertise and experience to establish the foundations of a professional film career.

Currently, Matten can be seen in AMC’s Dark Winds in the role of Bernadette Manuelito, a Navajo police Sargeant, opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon. The series, produced by Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, and Graham Roland, was renewed for a second season set to premiere in 2023.

Previously, Matten starred as the female lead in two seasons of the Canadian series Tribal, for which she also served as an associate producer. Additionally, she was a series regular on Netflix’s Frontier, opposite Jason Momoa, playing the fiercely loyal Sokanon.

Her feature credits include 20th Century Fox’s The Empty Man, based on the graphic novel Cullen Bunn and Vanesa R. Del Rey series Blackstone, and the 2013 short film Pilgrims.

Matten also starred in the short film A Red Girl’s Reasoning which premiered at various festivals and received an award at the prestigious Imagine NATIVE Film Festival.

She continues to be represented by The Characters Talent Agency and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, et al.