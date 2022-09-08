‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor.

Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+ Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy.

Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s Make a Deal, along with a platinum recording artist, a Real Housewife, a Bachelorette and an OG angel of Charlie’s, among several other famous (or should we say infamous?) celebrities. The entire cast was announced this morning on Good Morning America in anticipation of the show’s Sept. 19 premiere on Disney+.

And the season 31 teams are:

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, with partner Daniella Karagach

Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber

Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson

Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas

Heidi D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) with partner Artem Chigvintsev

Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten

Actor Trevor Donovan (90210) with partner Emma Slater

Actor Daniel Durant (CODA) with partner Britt Stewart

Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) with partner Pasha Pashkov

Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore) with partner Koko Iwasaki

Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels) with partner Louis van Amstel

Actor Jason Lewis (Sex and the City) with partner Peta Murgatroyd

Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

The pairs will be judged by Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will join Tyra Banks as a co-host.

Dancing with the Stars, which is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, received a two-year pickup and will become the first live series to debut on Disney+.