D23 Expo 2022: All The Movie & TV News We Learned From Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney+ And More

Disney’s movie and television studios including Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios and Disney Branded Television revealed plenty of news at the D23 Expo, which ran September 9-11 at the Disneyland-adjacent Anaheim Convention Center.

Highlights included panels loaded with cast and creatives behind almost every big Disney property, giving fans new looks at everything from Indiana Jones 5 to Disenchanted, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to The Little Mermaid. Included in the presentations were new announcements including Disney Animation’s ambitious next project Wish, starring Ariana DeBose, and Christian Slater joining the Willow remake.

The biennial expo comes as Disney kicks off its 100th anniversary celebrations in 2023.

LIVE-ACTION FILM

Theatrical

Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: The crowd saw new footage from the threequel starring Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors. It opens February 17 in theaters.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The crowd thrilled to footage from the MCU sequel starring Angela Bassett as Ramonda. It opens November 11 in theaters.

Captain America: New World Order: Shira Haas and Tim Blake Nelson have joined the cast of the sequel starring Anthony Mackie. It arrives in theaters on May 3, 2024.

Fantastic Four: Kevin Feige confirmed that Matt Shakman will be directing the reboot pic that hits theaters November 8, 2024.

Thunderbolts: Several castings were announced for the Jake Schreier-directed film will close out Phase 5 of the MCU on July 26, 2024. They include David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen and Olga Kurylenko.

Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones 5: A trailer was shown to the crowd for the fifth installment of the lucrative, 41-year-old franchise. Star Harrison Ford addressed the room and also revealed that this will be his last time playing America’s favorite archeologist. “I’m done,” he said. “I will not fall down for you again.”

Willow: A new trailer for the reimagining of the 1988 fantasy classic was shown, and Christian Slater was revealed as a cast member. He joins an ensemble that includes Warwick Davis, Joanne Whalley, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Dempsey Bryk, Amar Chadha-Patel and Tony Revolori.

20th Century

Avatar: The Way of Water: The crowd was treated to a load of footage from James Cameron’s long-in-the-works sequel to one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Disney Live-Action

Mufasa: The Lion King: The prequel’s title was announced and a sneak peek was shown in the room. It will be released in 2024.

The Little Mermaid: New teaser trailer unveiled. Release date is summer 2023.

Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2: New trailer revealed for sequel that premieres exclusively on Disney+ beginning September 30.

Disenchanted: First trailer for the sequel that premieres exclusively on Disney+ beginning November 24.

Peter Pan & Wendy: Will be released on Disney+ in 2023.

ANIMATED FILM

Theatrical

Elemental: Lead actors revealed and release date for Pixar film set for June 16.

Elio: New Pixar feature film about 11-year-old dreamer Elio (Yonas Kibreab) will also feature America Ferrera. Adrian Molina is director and Mary Alice Drumm is producer. The plot: Elio is artistic, creative and an avid INdoorsman who finds it hard to fit in. Meanwhile Mom Olga, who runs a top-secret military project, is working to decode a strange signal from outer space. But it’s Elio who makes contact, gets beamed into space and is subsequently mistaken for an intergalactic Ambassador for Earth. It will be released in spring 2024.

Inside Out 2: Pixar sequel confirmed with Amy Poehler returning. Summer 2024 release slated.

Strange World: New trailer released for Disney Animation feature film. Opens in theaters on November 23.

Wish: Walt Disney Animation Studio’s next original feature film is revealed, as it its fall 2023 release. Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn outlined the story, which is set in Rosas, the kingdom of wishes where wishes can literally come true. It centers on 17-year-old Asha (Ariana DeBose) who makes an impassioned plea to the stars, which is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, they face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Alan Tudyk will voice a goat named Valentino. Julia Michaels is writing all of the songs. Film is written by Jennifer Lee; Peter Del Vecho produces and Juan Pablo Reyes co-produces.

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

TELEVISION

Marvel

Ironheart: Shakira Barrera joins the cast of the Disney+ series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. Premiere date is TBA.

Secret Invasion: Full trailer for the Disney+ series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury that premieres in 2023.

Armor Wars: Don Cheadle reprises his role as Col. James Rhodes in a stand-alone series that will show the character in a whole new light. Premiere date is TBA.

Loki: Ke Huy Quan joins the Season 2 cast of Disney+’s series starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino. Production is underway, but the premiere date is TBA.

Echo: Cast members Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning and Chaske Spencer hosted a special look at the upcoming series that also stars Tantoo Cardinal and Zahn McClarnon. Premiere date is TBA.

Daredevil: Born Again: Kevin Feige and co-star Vincent D’Onofrio discussed the upcoming Disney+ series were eager to chat about the new Disney+ series starring Charlie Cox. Production will begin in 2023.

Werewolf by Night: The Halloween-themed program starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly — Marvel Studios’ first TV special — was revealed, along with a trailer and an October 7 premiere date on Disney+.

Lucasfilm

Andor: The final trailer for the Disney+ series starring Pedro Pascal was released. The Star Wars universe drama premieres September 21 on Disney+.

The Mandalorian: A trailer for Season 3 of the Disney+ series starring Pedro Pascal was released.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 of Disney+’s Star Wars universe animated series about the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch was pushed from September 28 to January 4.

Tales of the Jedi: The shortform animated anthology series set in the Star Wars universe revealed the first trailer and an October 26 premiere date.

Disney+

American Born Chinese: First look at the original series from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television. To be released in 2023.

Big Shot: Season 2 episodes of Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature series starring John Stamos to premiere October 12.



Iwájú: All-new original long-form series created in collaboration with Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali will stream in 2023. Kugali filmmakers Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, Hamid Ibrahim and Tolu Olowofoyeku introduced the setting of the series—a love letter to Lagos, Nigeria.

The Muppets Mayhem: The comedy series from Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature will hit the streamer in 2023.

National Treasure: Edge of History: Trailer released for original series from Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature to premiere with two episodes December 14.

Prom Pact: First look at new movie from Disney Branded Television.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 2 premieres in February. New trailer shown.

The Santa Clauses: First-look teaser released for the original series starring Tim Allen, from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television. It debuts November 16.

Win or Lose: Pixar’s first-ever longform series announced Will Forte is joining voice cast. Streams on Disney+ in fall 2023.

Zootopia+: New trailer shown for short-form series. Launches on Disney+ on November 9.

New Unscripted Holiday Specials

Best in Snow: Hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and thrown into a spirited competition to compete for the title of Best in Snow. No premiere date set.

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays: Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking. No premiere date set.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker: Run-D.M.C.’s Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. No premiere date set.

Disney Channel

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: First trailer unveiled for the Disney Television Animation series, which revealed it added Alison Brie to the guest voice cast. Debuts February 10 and later on Disney+.

Under Wraps 2: Sequel from Disney Branded Television and MarVista Entertainment premieres on September 25 (streams on Disney+ on September 30).

Disney Junior

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: Jamaal Avery Jr. and Emma Berman have joined the cast of the animated series from Lucasfilm that will premiere in 2023.