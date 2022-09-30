Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & Eli Roth Set ‘BMF’ & ‘Bel-Air’ Writers For Horror Feature Slate; ‘The Gun’, ‘Trackmaster’ & ‘Creature House’ In The Works

EXCLUSIVE: Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson‘s expansion in the horror movie space with Eli Roth, as part of their three-feature film deal with 3BlackDot, will feature the following newly announced projects: The Gun, Trackmaster, and Creature House. Electromagnetic Productions will now also produce alongside Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television.

The movies hail from a diverse group of writers—Kirkland Morris (BMF; Power Book IV: Force), Justin Calen-Chenn (Bel-Air, Limited Edition), Dallas Jackson (Blumhouse’s Thriller; The System), and Kevin Grevioux (King of Killers; Underworld)—whose stories focus on increasing BIPOC representation.

“It was extremely important to me that through my horror slate we focus on increasing BIPOC representation. I feel like I have the best team in place here to do so,” said Jackson in a statement to Deadline.

“I’m a huge fan of 50 as an artist and producer and am so excited to bring these stories to life. The whole team has put together an exciting trio of films which will terrify and thrill audiences globally,” Roth shared.

The Gun comes from Kirkland Morris. When a young man with a bright future seeks to get revenge for his father’s murder, he finds a gun that is haunted by an evil force.

Trackmaster is written by Justin Calen-Chenn. A burgeoning rap duo uses a beat of mysterious origins in their new single and accidentally unleashes an ancient spirit that brutally murders anyone who hears it. After the young rappers make this discovery, the race is on to stop the song’s release.

Finally, Creature House is from Dallas Jackson and Kevin Grevioux. After the untimely death of a legendary make-up and visual effects guru, a group of his friends and foes gather at his studio, only to find themselves trapped in the artist’s horror movie museum as the exhibition creatures supernaturally come to life.

Alongside Jackson for G-Unit Film & TV and Roth, producers will also include Regi Cash, Brian Newton, and Caroline Ohlson for 3BlackDot, Roger Birnbaum and Michael Besman will also produce for Electromagnetic Productions, as well as James Frey and Mitchell Lawrence Smith. Jack Davis will produce Creature House for Crypt TV.

“We partner with innovative creators to tell stories of high cultural impact that are often overlooked,” said Cash, 3BlackDot CEO. “This horror film slate, in partnership with 50 Cent and Eli Roth, couldn’t be closer to the mark. We look forward to adding to the canon of thrilling black horror.”

Jackson, Roth, and 3BlackDot will collaborate on each film utilizing 3BlackDot’s in-house capabilities across gaming, publishing, and merchandise to further develop the film IP into 360-degree experiences.