Crunchyroll Sets Theatrical Release Dates For ‘One Piece Film Red’

Global anime destination Crunchyroll will release the anticipated One Piece Film Red in the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 4.

The film, produced by Toei Animation and One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, will hit theaters in Australia and New Zealand the day before, on Nov. 3, following a release in Austria and Germany Oct. 13. The 15th installment of the global franchise is already the highest grossing yet having taken in over $93M (as of September 8) at the box office in Japan since premiering there August 6.

Crunchyroll and Toei Animation will host a subtitled and dubbed premiere in the U.S. on Oct. 6 in NY to coincide with New York Comic Con.

Oda serves as the executive producer of One Piece Film Red, which is directed by Goro Taniguchi (One Piece Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack! OVA), and written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa (One Piece Film: Gold).

The films are based on the top-selling manga title that features an epic quest to find One Piece, the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. The franchise includes theatrical, home video, video games and a growing catalog of licensed merchandise

In One Piece Film Red, the beloved singer Uta, whose voice has been described as otherworldly, is renowned for concealing her identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert.

New trailer below: