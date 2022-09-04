Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More

Skip to main content
2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Simone Boseman
Day 1 of the Creative Arts Emmys 2022 had a distinctive group of celebrities and creators that make up some of the best in television. They all gathered at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate everyone involved in the creative process.

The cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset showed up in colorful outfits with Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan showing off the best in fashion. Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown from Queer Eye were close behind in bringing some of the favorite looks of the night.

Creative Arts Emmys Night 1 Winners List: ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ & ‘Adele: One Night Only’ Lead Field

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the founders of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Magnolia Network were also in attendance at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Other stars that made an appearance in the press room after accepting their award included RuPaul, who won for hosting RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Simone Boseman, who accepted a posthumous award for Chadwick Boseman. Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela also showed up glammed up to the event.

