Creative Arts Emmys Night 1 Winners List – Updating Live

The big nights before TV’s Biggest Night are here. Tonight is the first of the two 2022 Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies, with the second set for Sunday, and Deadline is updating the winners live as they’re announced at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The late Chadwick Boseman won Character Voice-Over Performance for HBO’s What If…

HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show took both Directing and Picture Editing/Variety as it prepares to face Saturday Night Live for the Sketch Comedy prize; they are the only two nominees this year. The first trophy of the night went to CBS’ Adele: One Night Only for Outstanding Variety Special, and it added a second Emmy for Lighting Design/Direction.

HBO/HBO Max has the early lead among networks/platforms with five wins (including the pre-announced Juried Awards).

Related Story Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

How To Watch The Creative Arts Emmys Online & On TV

An edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 10, on FXX and stream on Hulu. The Primetime Emmys will air live on NBC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET Monday, September 19.

Here are the winners of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards so far, followed by the remaining nominees and the nominees for Sunday night’s ceremony:

2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, Oscars, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & More

WINNERS

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video

Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Outstanding Commercial

Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise

BBDO New York, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company

Outstanding Narrator

Our Great National Parks • a World Of Wonder • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary Series / a Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media

Barack Obama, Narrator

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

What If…? • What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried award)

Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist

Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC

MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios the Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer Samuel Barker, Lighting Director Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Andrew Munie, Lighting Director

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m a Donor! • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with for Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor Bradinn French, Editor Taylor Joy Mason, Editor S. Robyn Wilson, Editor

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Bridget Stokes, Directed by

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried award)

Arcane • The Boy Savior • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming (Juried award)

We’re Here • Evansville, Indiana • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer

Diego Montoya, Costume Designer

Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer

Marco Marco, Costume Designer

Patryq Howell, Costume Designer

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried award)

Legendary • Whorror House • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist

Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist

Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist

Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist

Glen Alen, Makeup Artist

NOMINEES

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Collab: Andy & Basquiat • Netflix

Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu

Hulu, Endeavor Content, a Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications

Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography

100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing with God • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic

Mike Prickett, Director of Photography Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by

Our Great National Parks • Chilean Patagonia • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary Series / a Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media

Christiaan Muñoz-Salas, Cinematography by Ignacio Walker, Cinematography by

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • Venice • CNN

CNN Original Series, RAW

Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography

We Feed People • Disney+

National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production

Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS

WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave D’Angelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera Jeff Philips, Camera

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel

Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

David Reichert, Director of Photography Bryan Miller, Director of Photography Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Todd Stanley, Director of Photography Dave Arnold, Director of Photography Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography Shane Moore, Director of Photography Randy Lee, Director of Photography Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography Sam Henderson, Camera Carson Doyle, Camera Antonio Baca, Camera

Life Below Zero • Fire In the Sky • National Geographic

BBC Studios for National Geographic

Danny Day, Director of Photography Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • HBCYou Band • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1

World of Wonder

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera Jason Cooley, Camera Pauline Edwards, Camera Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Brett Smith, Camera Jeremiah Smith, Camera Justin Umphenour, Camera Jon Schneider, Camera

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS

MGM Television

Scott Duncan, Director of Photography Peter Wery, Director of Photography Russ Fill, Director of Photography Christopher Barker, Director of Photography Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography Josh Bartel, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Paulo Castillo, Camera Rodney Chauvin, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Glenn Louis Evans, Camera David J. Frederick, Camera Ben Gamble, Camera Kevin B. Garrison, Camera Nixon George, Camera Matthias Hoffmann, Camera Toby Hogan, Camera Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera Jeff Phillips, Camera Louis Powell, Camera Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera Dirk Steyn, Camera John Tattersall, Camera Holly Tompson, Camera Paulo Velozo, Camera Ryan Hermosura, Camera Callum Andrews, Camera

Outstanding Music Direction

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS

White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director

44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS

White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS

Alex Coletti Productions

Michael Bearden, Music Director Lee Musiker, Music Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC

Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Adam Blackstone, Music Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jake Gyllenhaal • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director Leon Pendarvis, Music Director Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix

A Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films

Nainita Desai, Composer

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

David Schwartz, Composer

Return To Space • Netflix

A Netflix Documentary / A Little Monster Films Production

Mychael Danna, Composer

Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer

They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+

New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple

Terence Blanchard, Composer

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix

A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Jessica Jones, Composer

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean • Bravo

51 Minds

Cheer • Netflix

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Netflix

Northern Pictures for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1

World of Wonder

Selling Sunset • Netflix

Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor Hannah Carpenter, Editor Brian Murphy, Editor Jeanie Phillips, Editor

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix

Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Nova Taylor, Lead Editor Sean Gill, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1

World of Wonder

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor Paul Cross, Editor Ryan Mallick, Editor Michael Roha, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars • Halftime Headliners • Paramount+

World of Wonder

Michael Lynn Deis, Lead Editor Mary DeChambres, ACE, Editor Katherine Griffin, Editor Laurel Mick Ostrander, Editor

Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo

Magical Elves

Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor Ericka Concha, Editor Tim Daniel, Editor George Dybas, Editor Eric Lambert, Editor Anthony Rivard, Editor Jay Rogers, Editor Sarah Goff, Additional Editor Matt Reynolds, Additional Editor Clark Vogeler, Additional Editor

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If the Judges Disagree • Netflix

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Greg Whiteley, Directed by

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Nneka Onuorah, Directed by

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix

Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Aaron Krummel, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Moulin Ru: the Rusical • VH1

World of Wonder

Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • Freedmen’s Town • Bravo

Magical Elves

Ari Boles, Directed by

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With?

HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with for Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Cindy Chao, Production Designer Michele Yu, Production Designer Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert • Colbert’s “Lord Of the Rings” Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of the Greatest Trilogy In Movie History • CBS

CBS Studios

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer Larry Hartman, Production Designer Brendan Hurley, Art Director Riley Mellon, Art Director

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix

Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Thomas Rouse, Production Designer Josh Smith, Art Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1

World of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kim Kardashian • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Julio Himede, Production Designer Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: the Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC

Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

Stephan Olson, Production Designer Raf Lydon, Art Director Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator

The Oscars • ABC

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Korins, Production Designer Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC

Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art Director

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Prime Video

Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Willo Perron, Production Designer Steve Morden, Art Director Marc Manabat, Set Decorator

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Netflix

Abstract Submarine for Netflix

The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

jeen-yuhs: a Kanye Trilogy • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary / a TIME Studios Production in association with Creative Control and Leah Natasha Productions

100 Foot Wave • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Showtime

Showtime Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with for Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Tracey Ashley, Head Writer Robin Thede, Writer Alrinthea Carter, Writer Michelle Davis, Writer Sonia Denis, Writer Jonterri Gadson, Writer Chloé Hilliard, Writer Shenovia Large, Writer Natalie McGill, Writer

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah • Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

Dan Amira, Head Writer Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer David Angelo, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Zach DiLanzo, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jason Gilbert, Writer Josh Johnson, Writer David Kibuuka, Writer Matt Koff, Writer Christiana Mbakwe, Writer Trevor Noah, Writer Joseph Opio, Writer Randall Otis, Writer Kat Radley, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer Ashton Womack, Writer

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer Owen Parsons, Senior Writer Charlie Redd, Senior Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer Seena Vali, Senior Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Ryan Ken, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Sofía Manfredi, Writer John Oliver, Writer Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert • CBS

CBS Studios

Ariel Dumas, Head Writer Jay Katsir, Head Writer Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by Aaron Cohen, Written by Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Paul Dinello, Written by Glenn Eichler, Written by Gabe Gronli, Written by Barry Julien, Written by Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written by Matt Lappin, Written by Caroline Lazar, Written by Pratima Mani, Written by Felipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Carley Moseley, Written by Asher Perlman, Written by Tom Purcell, Written by Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written by John Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by

Saturday Night Live • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Michael Che, Head Writer Alison Gates, Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Head Writer Colin Jost, Head Writer Kent Sublette, Head Writer Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer Dan Bulla, Written by Mike DiCenzo, Written by Billy Domineau, Written by Alex English, Written by Martin Herlihy, Written by Steve Higgins, Written by John Higgins, Written by Vanessa Jackson, Written by Erik Kenward, Written by Tesha Kondrat, Written by Ben Marshall, Written by Lorne Michaels, Written by Jake Nordwind, Written by Ben Silva, Written by Will Stephen, Written by Celeste Yim, Written by Anna Drezen, Written by Steven Castillo, Written by Rob Klein, Written by Jasmine Pierce, Written by Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written by

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix

Blur Studio for Netflix

Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim

a Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street

Star Wars: Visions • the Duel • Disney+

Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+

a Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: the Series • Apple TV+

Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer Diana Miller, Producer

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson • Netflix

Netflix

Zach Kanin, Executive Producer Tim Robinson, Executive Producer Akiva Schaffer, Executive Producer Ali Bell, Executive Producer Alex Bach, Executive Producer Alice Mathias, Executive Producer

Late Night with Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS • YouTube

Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

Seth Meyers, Executive Producer/Host Mike Shoemaker, Executive Producer

The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube

4 Irene Productions Inc.

Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer Victoria Varela, Producer Michael J. Moritz Jr., Producer Jesse Kissel, Producer

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News • Paramount+

CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons

RJ Fried, Executive Producer Tim Luecke, Executive Producer Chris Licht, Executive Producer Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer Zach Smilovitz, Co-Executive Producer Mike Leech, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes -The Daily Show • YouTube

Central Productions, LLC

Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer Folake Ayiloge, Produced by Jocelyn Conn, Producer

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time In Late Night • TBS

TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital

Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host Allana Harkin, Executive Producer Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer Caroline Dunphy, Producer Anthony Zaccone, Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ with Michelle Visage • VH1

VH1

Ray Hunt, Executive Producer Eric Dimitratos, Co-Executive Producer Joseph Gerbino, Supervising Producer Robert Diminico, Producer Christina D’ambrosio, Producer Michelle Visage, Producer

Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From the Show • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer Paul Briganti, Co-Executive Producer Grace Shaker, Co-Executive Producer Dina Moles, Supervising Producer Sean McIlraith, Producer Matt Yonks, Producer

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo

Magical Elves

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer Jo Sharon, Executive Producer Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer Wade Sheeler, Executive Producer Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer Chris King, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix

Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Andrew Rossi, Directed by

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Peter Jackson, Directed by

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Judd Apatow, Directed by Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Amy Poehler, Directed by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN

CNN Original Series, RAW

Ian Denyer, Directed by

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime

Showtime Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

W. Kamau Bell, Directed by

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Paul Wittman, Production Mixer Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer Eric Schilling, Music Mixer Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer John Harris, Music Mixer Eric Schilling, Music Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer Josh Morton, Package Mixer Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Playback Mixer Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert • First Show Back with An Audience, Dana Carvey As Joe Biden, Interview with Jon Stewart, And Jon Batiste Performs “Freedom” • CBS

CBS Studios

Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer Harvey Goldberg, Broadcast Music Mixer Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer Tom Herrmann, Front of House Mixer

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC

Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer Alex Guessard, FOH Production Mixer Dave Natale, FOH Music Mixer Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

Saturday Night Live • Host: John Mulaney • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal television and Broadway Video

Robert Palladino, CAS, Production Mixer Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer Bob Selitto, FOH Music Mixer Frank J. Duca Jr., CAS, FOH/Foldback Mixer Caroline Sanchez, FOH Production Mixer Josiah Gluck, CAS, Music Mixer Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer Douglas Nightwine, Monitor Mixer William Taylor, CAS, Sound Effects mixer Devin Emke, Package Mixer Eric Pfeifer, Package Mixer Andrew Guastella, Package Mixer

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor Matt Stutter, Sound Editor Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor Simon Riley, Foley Artist

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor Joseph Beshenkovsky, Sound Effects Editor

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Anthony Vanchure, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Daniel Pagan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mike James Gallagher, Sound Effects Editor Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor Bryant Furhman, Music Editor

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • the People We Loved Were Loving Us! • Hulu

Hulu, Endeavor Content, a Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications

Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor E. Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor Kim Foscato, Sound Editor

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary / a Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Maria Kelly, Dialogue Editor Chad Orororo, Sound Designer Nirupama Rajendran, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS

GBH

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home • Magnolia Network

Blind Nil

Love Is Blind • Netflix

Kinetic Content for Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix

Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Shark Tank • ABC

MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean • a Yacht In Kneed • Bravo

51 Minds

Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor Garrett Hohendorf, Lead Editor Bil Yoelin, Lead Editor Jonathan Anderson, Editor

Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If the Judges Disagree • Netflix

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Daniel George McDonald, Supervising Editor Daniel J. Clark, Editor Zachary Fuhrer, Editor Stefanie Maridueña, Editor Dana Martell, Editor Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Editor Sharon Weaver, Editor David Zucker, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Five Souls on Board • Discovery Channel

Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor Alexandra Moore, ACE, Editor Adrian Orozco, Additional Editor Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Additional Editor Hugh Elliott, Additional Editor Chris Courtner, Additional Editor

Life Below Zero • Fire In the Sky • National Geographic

BBC Studios for National Geographic

Michael Swingler, Editor Tony Diaz, Additional Editor Matt Edwards, Additional Editor Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor

Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix

Northern Pictures for Netflix

Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor Simon Callow-Wright, Editor John Rosser, Editor

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Lynne Spillman, Casting by Blair Kim, Casting by Jazzy Collins, Casting by

Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Netflix

Northern Pictures for Netflix

Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by

Queer Eye • Netflix

Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Danielle Gervais, Casting by Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by Natalie Pino, Casting by Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting Quinn Fegan, Location Casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

World of Wonder

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Top Chef • Bravo

Magical Elves

Samantha Hanks, Casting by Ron Mare, Casting by

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Queer Eye • Netflix

Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Bobby Berk, Host Karamo Brown, Host Tan France, Host Antoni Porowski, Host Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Nailed It! • Netflix

Magical Elves for Netflix

Nicole Byer, Host

Shark Tank • ABC

MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mark Cuban, Host Barbara Corcoran, Host Lori Greiner, Host Robert Herjavec, Host Daymond John, Host Kevin O’Leary, Host

Top Chef • Bravo

Magical Elves

Padma Lakshmi, Host

Making It • NBC

Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment

Amy Poehler, Host Nick Offerman, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

World of Wonder

RuPaul, Host

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman • Netflix

a Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix

The Problem with Jon Stewart • Apple TV+

Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • CNN

CNN Original Series, RAW

Vice • Showtime

Showtime Presents, Vice Media LLC

The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+

Nutopia for National Geographic and Disney+

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Jabez Olssen, Editor

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Joseph Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Robert A. Martinez, Editor Dan Reed, Additional Editor Inaya Graciana Yusuf, Additional Editor

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • Venice • CNN

CNN Original Series, RAW

Hamit Shonpal, Editor

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary / a Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Julian Hart, Editor

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime

Showtime Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

Meg Ramsay, Editor Jennifer Brooks, Additional Editor

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

American Idol • Disney Night • ABC

Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Charles Ciup, Technical Director David Bernstein, Technical Director Bettina Levesque, Camera Bert Atkinson, Camera Damien Tuffereau, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera Mike Carr, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Nathanial Havholm, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera Ed Horton, Camera Brian Reason, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Christopher Gray, Video Control Luke Chantrell, Video Control

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah • Robert Glasper Performs “Heaven’s Here” • Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

Mike Williams, Technical Director Matt Muro, Camera Rich York, Camera Tim Quigley, Camera Phil Salanto, Camera Ricardo Sarmiento, Camera Joel Sadler, Camera

Dancing with the Stars • Horror Night • ABC

BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Charles Ciup, Technical Director Christine Salomon, Technical Director Brian Reason, Camera Bettina Levesque, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Bert Atkinson, Camera Nat Havholm, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Mike Carr, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Damien Tuffereau, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Derek Pratt, Camera Mark Koonce, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera Luke Chantrell, Video Control Ed Moore, Video Control

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director Dante Pagano, Camera John Harrison, Camera Rich Freedman, Camera Ken Thompson, Camera Yayo Vang, Camera Elizabeth Cavanagh, Camera Wyatt Maker, Camera John Schwartz, Camera Augie Yuson, Video Control

The Masked Singer • Masks Back –The Good, the Bad & the Cuddly –Round 1 • Fox

Fox Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media

Christine Salomon, Technical Director Nat Havholm, Camera Mark Koonce, Camera Brett Crutcher, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Bert Atkinson, Camera Bettina Levesque, Camera Jeff Wheat, Camera Kary D’Alessandro, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera John Goforth, Camera Cary Symmons, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Darin Gallacher, Video Control Chris Hill, Video Control

The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC

MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios the Voice USA, Inc.

Allan Wells, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera Mano Bonilla, Camera Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera Robert Burnette, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Guido Frenzel, Camera Alex Hernandez, Camera Marc Hunter, Camera Scott Hylton, Camera Kathrine Iacofano, Camera Scott Kaye, Camera Steve Martynuk, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Steve Simmons, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

57th Academy Of Country Music Awards • Prime Video

MRC and Academy of Country Music

Eric Becker, Technical Director Iqbal Hans, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera Mano Bonilla, Camera Davide Carline, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Darla Elledge, Camera Freddy Frederick Jr., Camera Pat Gleason, Camera Ed Horton, Camera Garrett Hurt, Camera Kat Kallergis, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Lyn Nolad, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera John Perry, Camera David Plakos, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Danny Webb, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control Guy Jones, Video Control Kevin Faust, Video Control

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Michael Anderson, Technical Director Dan Winterburn, Technical Director Danny Webb, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera David Eastwood, Camera Vincent Foilett, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Brian Lataille, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Patrick Gleason, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera Rob Vuona, Camera Dave Rudd, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Freddy Frederick, Camera Gabriel De La Perna, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera David Carline, Camera Kosta Krstic, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control Joey Lopez, Video Control

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Eric Becker, Technical Director Ken Shapiro, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera Michael Carr, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Jeremy Freeman, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Tore Livia, Camera Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera John Perry, Camera David Plakos, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Chad Smith, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Guy Jones, Video Control Kevin Faust, Video Control

2021 MTV Video Music Awards • MTV

MTV Entertainment Studios, Den Of Thieves

Eric Becker, Technical Director Mike Williams, Technical Director Shaun Harkins, Camera John Lee, Camera Rich York, Camera David Trenkle, Camera Nat Havholm, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Mark Renaudin, Camera Tore Livia, Camera Rob Balton, Camera Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera Marc Bloomgarden, Camera Ray Hoover, Camera Daniel Paulet, Camera Kurt Decker, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Jeff Latonero, Camera Jofre Rosaro, Camera J.M. Hurley, Video Control Bob Benedetti, Video Control

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS

Alex Coletti Productions

Lori Gallati, Technical Director Rob Balton, Camera Jerry Cancel, Camera Eli Clarke, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Dave Driscoll, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Jeff Latonero, Camera Lyn Noland, Camera Mark Renaudin, Camera Carlos Rios, Camera Jim Scurti, Camera Tim Quigley, Camera Dan Zadwarny, Camera J.M. Hurley, Video Control

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer Giles Martin, Music Mixer

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Jason Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer Kevin Rosen Quan, Production Mixer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • Becoming 100% That Bitch • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Erik Brena, Re-Recording Mixer Ross D’Alessandro, Production Mixer Julianne Kane, Production Mixer Deanna Decenario, Production Mixer

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu

Hulu, Endeavor Content, a Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1

World of Wonder

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer David Nolte, Production Mixer Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • Venice • CNN

CNN Original Series, RAW

Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer Renato Ferrari, Production Mixer

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX

The New York Times and Left/Right

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary / a Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

We Feed People • Disney+

National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix

Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Andrew Rossi, Written by

How To with John Wilson • How To Appreciate Wine • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Atlantic Pictures, Johns Movies and Blow Out Productions

John Wilson, Written by Michael Koman, Written by Susan Orlean, Written by Conner O’Malley, Written by

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Mark Monroe, Written by

The Problem with Jon Stewart • the Economy • Apple TV+

Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Chelsea Devantez, Head Writer Jon Stewart, Writer Kristen Acimovic, Writer

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary / a Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Felicity Morris, Written by

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Changing the Game • Hulu

Hulu, Superfilms Productions, Foton Pictures, Glanzrock Productions

Alex Schmider, Produced by Clare Tucker, Produced by

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Documentary Films presents a McGee Media and Inkwell Media Production

Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Executive Producer Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer Oluwaseum Babalola, Producer Sara Rodriguez, Senior Producer

When Claude Got Shot • PBS

371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media

Brad Lichtenstein, Producer Steven Cantor, Producer Jamie Schutz, Producer

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: the Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC

Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

The Oscars • ABC

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC

Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! • CBS

White Cherry Entertainment

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Paul Dugdale, Directed by

Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix

Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Stan Lathan, Directed by

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rotten Science

Bo Burnham, Directed by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix

Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

Norm Macdonald, Directed by Jeff Tomsic, Directed by

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC

Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix

a Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bob’s Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • Fox

20th Television

Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swim

Rick and Morty LLC

The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • Fox

a Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

What If…? • What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+

Marvel Studios

2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Sunday, September 4

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anacostia • YouTube

Southeast Boy Productions, LLC

Anthony A. Anderson as Sean Williams-Grey

Immoral Compass • The Roku Channel

All Things Comedy, Irwin Entertainment

Bill Burr as Rick

State Of the Union • SundanceTV

See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV

Brendan Gleeson as Scott

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson • Netflix

Netflix

Tim Robinson as Various Characters

Words with Ike (Cake) • FX

FX Productions

Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Intersection • YouTube

Messmerize Entertainment

Jacinte Blankenship as Jenaya

State Of the Union • SundanceTV

See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV

Patricia Clarkson as Ellen

Desi Lydic Foxsplains • YouTube

Central Productions, LLC

Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic

Cooper’s Bar • YouTube

Liam Films, AMC, AMC Networks Content Room

Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer

Bridesman • YouTube

rubbertape

Sydnee Washington as Judith

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC

Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

Barry • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max

HBO

Allison Jones, Casting by Ben Harris, Casting by

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Only Murders In the Building • Hulu

20th Television

Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by

Ozark • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Severance • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting

Stranger Things • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Carmen Cuba, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Yellowjackets • Showtime

Showtime Presents, Entertainment One

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by Libby Goldstein, Casting by Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu

20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting

The Dropout • Hulu

Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by

Inventing Anna • Netflix

a Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by Juliette Ménager, Location Casting Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting Alexandra Montag, Location Casting

Pam & Tommy • Hulu

Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out for a Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Ryan Heffington, Choreographer

Goliath • Routine: the Pain Killer • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer

The Porter • Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy’s Featured Performance/Songbird • BET+

Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media

Christian Vincent, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin’ / Tribulation / with All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+

Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • Routines: It’s the Most Wonderful Time Of the Year / We Need a Little Christmas / Just the Two Of Us • The Roku Channel

Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, the Tannenbaum Company

Mandy Moore, Choreographer Jillian Meyers, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu

20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company

Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 • 1883 • Paramount+

Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+

Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography

Gaslit • Will • Starz

UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group

Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

B Positive • Dagobah, a Room, And a Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners • the Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX

FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Carl Herse, Director of Photography

Grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform

ABC Signature

Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks • the Click • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Insecure • Reunited, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Hoorae, a Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography

Russian Doll • Nowhen • Netflix

Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix

Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography

Loki • Lamentis • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark • a Hard Way To Go • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

Eric Koretz, Director of Photography

Squid Game • Stick To the Team • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography

Winning Time: the Rise Of the Lakers Dynasty • Pieces Of a Man • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Black-ish • That’s What Friends Are for • ABC

ABC Signature

Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor

Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close the Door • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor Angelina Vito, Assistant Costume Designer

Hacks • the Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

Only Murders In the Building • Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu

20th Television

Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor

Pam & Tommy • Destroyer Of Worlds • Hulu

Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer

The White Lotus • Arrivals • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer Eileen Stroup, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX

20th Television

Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist

Black-ish • That’s What Friends Are for • ABC

ABC Signature

Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Hairstylist Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist Dominique Evans, Barber Lionel Brown, Hairstylist

Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist

Hacks • the Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX

20th Television and FX Productions

Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist Lauren Kress, Hairstylist Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And a Funeral • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Nicky Austin, Hair Designer Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX

20th Television

Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Gage Munster, Makeup Artist Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX

20th Television

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist

Angelyne • the Tease • Peacock

UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and the Hollywood Reporter

David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist

Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Alex French, Makeup Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX

20th Television and FX Productions

Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist

Ozark • a Hard Way To Go • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Christine Wada, Costume Designer Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+

CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer

What We Do In the Shadows • the Wellness Center • FX

FX Productions

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

The Witcher • Family • Netflix

a Netflix Original Series

Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jerrod Carmichael • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jerrod Carmichael as Host

Curb Your Enthusiasm • Igor, Gregor, & Timor • HBO/HBO Max

HBO

Bill Hader as Igor/Gregor/Timor

Ted Lasso • Inverting the Pyramid Of Success • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu

20th Television

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Hacks • the One, the Only • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Christopher McDonald as Marty

Ted Lasso • Midnight Train To Royston • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Succession • Lion In the Meadow • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

Euphoria • Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Colman Domingo as Ali

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

Ozark • You’re the Boss • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis

Succession • All the Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Hacks • the Click • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels

Hacks • Retired • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Harriet Sansom Harris as Susan

Only Murders In the Building • Double Time • Hulu

20th Television

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

Hacks • Trust the Process • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Laurie Metcalf as Weed

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kaitlin Olson as DJ

Ted Lasso • the Signal • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Harriet Walter as Deborah

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Hope Davis as Sandi Furness

The Morning Show • Testimony • Apple TV+

Media Res in association with Apple

Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener

Euphoria • Stand Still Like the Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Martha Kelly as Laurie

Succession • What It Takes • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Sanaa Lathan as Lisa Arthur

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy • Hulu

UCP and 20th Television

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor Rob Slychuk, Animator Nader Husseini, Animator Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer

Cowboy Bebop • Netflix

a Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios

Karin Fong, Creative Director Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator James Gardner, Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator Kathy Liang, Designer Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Foundation • Apple TV+

Skydance Television for Apple

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Zach Kilroy, Editor Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist James Gardner, Designer Brandon Savoy, Designer

Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+

Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

Karin Fong, Director Osbert Parker, Director Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Animator Russ Gautier, Animator Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Only Murders In the Building • Hulu

20th Television

Lisa Bolan, Creative Director Tnaya Witmer, Designer Laura Perez, Designer James Hurlburt, Animator Evan Larimore, Animator Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator

Pachinko • Apple TV+

Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple

Angus Wall, Creative Director Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer Ante Cheng, Cinematographer Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor Lucy Kim, Lead Animator

Severance • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation

(JURIED WINNER) Outstanding Motion Design

Home Before Dark • Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple

Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director

Brad Colwell, Creative Director

Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director

Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Call Me Kat • Call Me By My Middle Name • Fox

That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment

Pam Marshall, Editor

How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu

20th Television

Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

1883 • 1883 • Paramount+

Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Brian Tyler, Composer

Breton Vivian, Composer

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Hesham Nazih, Composer

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Dan Romer, Composer

a Very British Scandal • Episode 1 • Prime Video

Blueprint Television, Ltd. and Amazon Studios

Nathan Barr, Composer

The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films

Nainita Desai, Composer

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

David Schwartz, Composer

Return To Space • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary / a Little Monster Films Production

Mychael Danna, Composer

Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer

They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+

New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple

Terence Blanchard, Composer

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary / a Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Jessica Jones, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Flight Attendant • the Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Blake Neely, Composer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu

20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+

Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Christopher Willis, Composer

Severance • the We We Are • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul • Black And Blue • AMC

High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Thomas Golubic, Music Supervisor

Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close the Door • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Jen Malone, Music Supervisor Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Ozark • the Cousin Of Death • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In the Building • Hulu

20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Severance • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Squid Game • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Jung Jae-il, Composer

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot’s Song • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics

Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I’m Tired • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics Sam Levinson, Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+

Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us • Day Of the Wedding / Song Title: the Forever Now • NBC

20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Music Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • the Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix

a Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Erika Okvist, Hair Designer Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist

The First Lady • See Saw • Showtime

Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.

Colleen LaBaff, Department Head Hairstylist Louisa Anthony, Department Head Hairstylist Lawrence Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Julie Kendrick, Personal Hairstylist Robert Wilson, Key Hairstylist Jamika Wilson, Personal Hairstylist Evelyn Roach, Additional Hairstylist Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Personal Hairstylist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist Barbara Dally, Key Hairstylist Daniel Koye, Hairstylist

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu

Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist George Guzman, Hairstylist Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist Katrina Suhre, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Brynn Berg, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Dena Gibson, Key Hairstylist Jamie Freeman, Barber Tariq Ferguson, Personal Hairstylist Chase Heard, Key Hairstylist Charles Grico, Hairstylist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime

Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.

Carol Rasheed, Department Head Makeup Artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Personal Makeup Artist Valli O’Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist Chauntelle Langston, Key Makeup Artist Milene Melendez, Key Makeup Artist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu

Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist Bill Myer, Makeup Artist Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+

CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist Hanny Eisen, Makeup Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Leo Satkovitch, Key Makeup Artist Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist Rocco Gaglioti, Makeup Artist Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist Benji Dove, Makeup Artist Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period Costumes

Angelyne • Glow In the Dark Queen Of the Universe • Peacock

UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and the Hollywood Reporter

Danny Glicker, Costume Designer Jessica Fasman, Costume Supervisor Adam Giradet, Assistant Costume Designer

Bridgerton • Harmony • Netflix

a Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Sophie Canale, Costume Designer Dougie Hawkes, Assistant Costume Designer Sarah June Mills, Assistant Costume Designer Charlotte Armstrong, Assistant Costume Designer Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor Kevin Pratten-Stone, Costume Supervisor

The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime

Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.

Signe Sejlund, Costume Designer Felicia Jarvis, Costume Designer Matthew Hemesath, Costume Designer Paula Truman, Costume Supervisor Stephen Oh, Costume Supervisor Jessica Trejos, Assistant Costume Designer

The Great • Five Days • Hulu

Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: the Cut Contest • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer Moria Sine Clinton, Assistant Costume Designer Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor Dan Hicks, Costume Supervisor Mikita Thompson, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Nina Ruscio, Production Designer Josh Lusby, Art Director Mari Lappalainen, Art Director Matt Callahan, Set Decorator

Ozark • the Beginning Of the End • Let the Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

David Bomba, Production Designer Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer Nick Francone, Production Designer Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer Marci Mudd, Art Director George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Laura Fox, Production Designer Charles Varga, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Gilded Age • Never the New • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television

Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator

The Great • Wedding • Hulu

Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director Monica Alberte, Set Decorator

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: the Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director Jess Royal, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS

Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Emily In Paris • the Cook, the Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix

MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Anne Seibel, Production Designer Beniôt Tételin, Art Director Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks • Trust the Process • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Only Murders In the Building • True Crime • Hulu

20th Television

Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+

Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director

United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS

Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Angelyne • Glow In the Dark Queen Of the Universe • Peacock

UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and the Hollywood Reporter

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Kate Biscoe, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Key Makeup Artist Chris Burgoyne, Key Makeup Artist

Gaslit • Final Days • Starz

UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group

Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Richard Redrefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist Christopher Nelson, Special Makeup Effects Artist Michael Ornelaz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Wilderness • FX

20th Television and FX Productions

Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+

CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Kevin Kirkpatrick, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist Bianca Appice, Special Makeup Effects Artist Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer Toryn Reed, Special Makeup Effects Artist Ralis Kahn, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Ali Greer, Editor

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jessica Brunetto, Editor

Insecure • Choices, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Hoorae, a Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In the Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu

20th Television

JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In the Building • Open And Shut • Hulu

20th Television

Julie Monroe, Editor

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And a Funeral • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Laura Zempel, Editor Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor Nikola Boyanov, Editor Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor

Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Severance • the We We Are • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Nam Na-young, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor

Succession • All the Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor Ellen Tam, Additional Editor

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Jane Rizzo, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu

20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company

C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor

Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu

20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company

Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor

Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu

Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

David Eisenberg, Editor

Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor

Anthony McAfee, Editor

Yoni Reiss, Editor

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Heather Persons, Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix

a Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor Alexander Temple, Music Editor Alex Seaver, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, Foley Artist

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor John Creed, Dialogue Editor Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Sound Editor Darrin Mann, Sound Editor Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Cobra Kai • the Rise • Netflix

Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor Daniel Salas, Sound Editor Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor Nick Papalia, Sound Editor Andres Locsey, Music Editor Mitchell Cohen, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed • Netflix

Blur Studio for Netflix

Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Anthony Zeller, Foley Editor Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor Zane Bruce, Foley Artist Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

|

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor Jordan McClain, Foley Editor Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor Richard David Brown, Music Editor Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist Matt Salib, Foley Artist

What We Do In the Shadows • the Escape • FX

FX Productions

Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor John Guentner, Foley Editor Sam Lewis, Foley Editor Steve Griffen, Music Editor Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC

High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Sound Editor Angela Ang, Sound Editor Ryan Cota, Sound Editor Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor David Collins, Sound Editor Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor Stephanie McNally, Music Editor Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist Andrea Gard, Foley Artist Sean England, Foley Artist

Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor Steve Slanec, Sound Editor Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor Adam Kopald, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Ed Hamilton, Music Editor Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor Shelley Roden, Foley Artist John Roesch, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+

CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sean Hessinger, Dialogue Editor Alex Pugh, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Foley Editor John Sanacore, Foley Editor Ben Schorr, Music Editor Katherine Harper, Foley Artist Ginger Geary, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Memento Mori • Paramount+

CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Designer Clay Weber, Sound Editor John Sanacore, Sound Editor David Barbee, Sound Editor Matt Decker, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Rick Owens, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist David Klotz, Music Editor Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX

20th Television

Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor David Beadle, Dialogue Editor Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor Sean McGuire, Music Editor Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Gaslit • Year Of the Rat • Starz

UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group

Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor Adam Parrish-King, Sound Effects Editor Sam Munoz, Foley Editor Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor Ben Zales, Music Editor Chris Rummel, Music Editor Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Midnight Mass • Book VII: Revelation • Netflix

Intrepid Pictures for Netflix

Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor James Miller, Sound Effects Editor Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor Amy Barber, Foley Editor Julia Huberman, Foley Editor Brett “Snacky” Pierce, Music Editor Ben Parker, Foley Artist Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor Matt Hartman, Sound Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Editor Leo Marcil, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Ian Chase, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor Carl Sealove, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor Matt Manselle, Foley Editor Matt Kelsey, Foley Editor Lodge Worster, Music Editor Brian Straub, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • all the sauces • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer

Curb Your Enthusiasm • IRASSHAIMASE! • HBO/HBO Max

HBO

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer Michael Miller, ADR Mixer

Hacks • the Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu

20th Television

Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer David Lascelles, Production Mixer Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer

What We Do In the Shadows • the Casino • FX

FX Productions

Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer Rob Beal, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC

High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer Philip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

Euphoria • Stand Still Like the Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Anne Jimkes-Root, Re-Recording Mixer Chris David, Re-Recording Mixer Austin Roth, Re-Recording Mixer Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer George A. Lara, Foley Mixer Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer

Ozark • Sanctified • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer Amy Barber, Foley Mixer

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer Ken Ishii, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu

20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company

Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer

Gaslit • Final Days • Starz

UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer

Pam & Tommy • the Master Beta • Hulu

Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Juan Cisneros, Production Mixer

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Walter Anderson, Production Mixer Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Foundation • Apple TV+

Skydance Television for Apple

Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor Addie Manis, Overall VFX Supervisor Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG Nicholas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost

Lost In Space • Netflix

Legendary for Netflix

Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor Terron Pratt, VFX Producer Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor

The Witcher • Netflix

a Netflix Original Series

Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

The Man Who Fell To Earth • Hallo, Spaceboy • Showtime

Showtime Presents, CBS Studios Inc., Secret Hideout, Timberman & Beverly, StudioCanal

Jason Michael Zimmerman, Lead VFX Supervisor/ Supervising Producer Aleksandra Kochoska, Senior VFX Producer Shawn Ewashko, Senior VFX Coordinator Simon Carr, VFX Supervisor Elizabeth Alvarez, Senior VFX Coordinator Richard R Reed, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite) Jesper Kjolsrud, VFX Supervisor (Outpost VFX) Anna James, VFX Producer Neal Champion, SFX Supervisor

SEE • Rock-a-Bye • Apple TV+

Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple

Chris Wright, Overall VFX Supervisor Parker Chehak, Overall VFX Producer Scott Riopelle, On-Set VFX Supervisor Javier Roca, VFX Supervisor (El Ranchito) Tristan Zerafa, VFX Supervisor (Pixomondo) Nathan Overstrom, VFX Supervisor (Zoic Studios) Sam O’Hare, VFX Supervisor (Chickenbone FX) Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator Tamriko Barda, Senior VFX Coordinator

Snowpiercer • a Beacon for Us All • TNT

TNT in association with Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment

Geoff Scott, Series Visual Effects Supervisor Darren Bell, Series Visual Effects Producer Chris Ryan, Series On-set Visual Effects Supervisor & CG Supervisor Christine Galvan, Series Visual Effects Production Manager Anita Milias, Series Visual Effects Production Coordinator Jordan Acomba, Series Visual Effects Editor Jason Snea, Visual Effects Compositor: Series VFX Production Team Hannes Poser, Visual Effects Supervisor: Image Engine Jamie Barty, Visual Effects Supervisor: FuseFX

Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D) Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D) Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor

Vikings: Valhalla • the Bridge • Netflix

a Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Ben Mossman, VFX Supervisor Melanie Callaghan, VFX Producer Vishal Rustgi, VFX Producer Troy Tylka, CG Supervisor Mina Gaued, 2D Supervisor Jorge Perez, Lighting Lead Liz Sui, DMP Lead Blayke Nadeau, FX Lead Summer Zong, Asset Lead

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator

Cobra Kai • Netflix

Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator

Hawkeye • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator

Peacemaker • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max in association with the Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, DC and Warner Bros. Television

Wayne Dalglish, Stunt Coordinator Gaston Morrison, Stunt Coordinator

The Righteous Gemstones • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rough House

John Copeman, Stunt Coordinator

What We Do In the Shadows • FX

FX Productions

Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Blacklist • NBC

Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television

Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

Moon Knight • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator

9-1-1: Lone Star • Fox

20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision

Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

The Witcher • Netflix

a Netflix Original Series

Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Clay Cullen, Stunt Performer David Castillo, Stunt Performer Jolene Van Vugt, Stunt Performer Chris Morrison, Stunt Performer

The Blacklist • Between Sleep And Awake • NBC

Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television

Chad Michael Hessler, Stunt Performer

Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Daren Nop, Stunt Performer Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer Sara Leal, Stunt Performer

Squid Game • Stick To the Team • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Matthew Scheib, Stunt Performer Jura Yury Kruze, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+

Mandeville Films

Ray Donovan: the Movie • Showtime

Showtime Presents, the Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions

Reno 911!: the Hunt for QAnon • Paramount+

MTV Entertainment Studios

The Survivor • HBO/HBO Max

HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • The Roku Channel

Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, the Tannenbaum Company