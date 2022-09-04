Creative Arts Emmys Night 1 Winners List – Updating Live

The big nights before TV’s Biggest Night are here. Tonight is the first of the two 2022 Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies, with the second set for Sunday, and Deadline is updating the winners live as they’re announced at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The late Chadwick Boseman won Character Voice-Over Performance for HBO’s What If…
HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show took both Directing and Picture Editing/Variety as it prepares to face Saturday Night Live for the Sketch Comedy prize; they are the only two nominees this year. The first trophy of the night went to CBS’ Adele: One Night Only for Outstanding Variety Special, and it added a second Emmy for Lighting Design/Direction.
HBO/HBO Max has the early lead among networks/platforms with five wins (including the pre-announced Juried Awards).
Here are the winners of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards so far, followed by the remaining nominees and the nominees for Sunday night’s ceremony:
WINNERS
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video
Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
Outstanding Commercial
Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise
BBDO New York, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company
Outstanding Narrator
Our Great National Parks • a World Of Wonder • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary Series / a Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media
Barack Obama, Narrator
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
What If…? • What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried award)
Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist
Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
The Voice • Live Finale • NBC
MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios the Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer Samuel Barker, Lighting Director Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Andrew Munie, Lighting Director
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m a Donor! • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with for Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor Bradinn French, Editor Taylor Joy Mason, Editor S. Robyn Wilson, Editor
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Bridget Stokes, Directed by
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried award)
Arcane • The Boy Savior • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming (Juried award)
We’re Here • Evansville, Indiana • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC
Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer
Diego Montoya, Costume Designer
Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer
Marco Marco, Costume Designer
Patryq Howell, Costume Designer
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried award)
Legendary • Whorror House • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions
Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist
Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist
Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist
Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist
Glen Alen, Makeup Artist
NOMINEES
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Collab: Andy & Basquiat • Netflix
Abstract Submarine for Netflix
Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography
McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu
Hulu, Endeavor Content, a Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography
100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing with God • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic
Mike Prickett, Director of Photography Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by
Our Great National Parks • Chilean Patagonia • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary Series / a Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media
Christiaan Muñoz-Salas, Cinematography by Ignacio Walker, Cinematography by
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • Venice • CNN
CNN Original Series, RAW
Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography
We Feed People • Disney+
National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production
Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS
WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave D’Angelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera Jeff Philips, Camera
Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel
Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
David Reichert, Director of Photography Bryan Miller, Director of Photography Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Todd Stanley, Director of Photography Dave Arnold, Director of Photography Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography Shane Moore, Director of Photography Randy Lee, Director of Photography Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography Sam Henderson, Camera Carson Doyle, Camera Antonio Baca, Camera
Life Below Zero • Fire In the Sky • National Geographic
BBC Studios for National Geographic
Danny Day, Director of Photography Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • HBCYou Band • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1
World of Wonder
Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera Jason Cooley, Camera Pauline Edwards, Camera Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Brett Smith, Camera Jeremiah Smith, Camera Justin Umphenour, Camera Jon Schneider, Camera
Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS
MGM Television
Scott Duncan, Director of Photography Peter Wery, Director of Photography Russ Fill, Director of Photography Christopher Barker, Director of Photography Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography Josh Bartel, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Paulo Castillo, Camera Rodney Chauvin, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Glenn Louis Evans, Camera David J. Frederick, Camera Ben Gamble, Camera Kevin B. Garrison, Camera Nixon George, Camera Matthias Hoffmann, Camera Toby Hogan, Camera Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera Jeff Phillips, Camera Louis Powell, Camera Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera Dirk Steyn, Camera John Tattersall, Camera Holly Tompson, Camera Paulo Velozo, Camera Ryan Hermosura, Camera Callum Andrews, Camera
Outstanding Music Direction
43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS
White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS
White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS
Alex Coletti Productions
Michael Bearden, Music Director Lee Musiker, Music Director
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC
Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Adam Blackstone, Music Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jake Gyllenhaal • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lenny Pickett, Music Director Leon Pendarvis, Music Director Eli Brueggemann, Music Director
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix
A Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films
Nainita Desai, Composer
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
David Schwartz, Composer
Return To Space • Netflix
A Netflix Documentary / A Little Monster Films Production
Mychael Danna, Composer
Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer
They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+
New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple
Terence Blanchard, Composer
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix
A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Jessica Jones, Composer
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean • Bravo
51 Minds
Cheer • Netflix
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix
Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Netflix
Northern Pictures for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1
World of Wonder
Selling Sunset • Netflix
Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor Hannah Carpenter, Editor Brian Murphy, Editor Jeanie Phillips, Editor
Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix
Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Nova Taylor, Lead Editor Sean Gill, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1
World of Wonder
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor Paul Cross, Editor Ryan Mallick, Editor Michael Roha, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars • Halftime Headliners • Paramount+
World of Wonder
Michael Lynn Deis, Lead Editor Mary DeChambres, ACE, Editor Katherine Griffin, Editor Laurel Mick Ostrander, Editor
Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo
Magical Elves
Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor Ericka Concha, Editor Tim Daniel, Editor George Dybas, Editor Eric Lambert, Editor Anthony Rivard, Editor Jay Rogers, Editor Sarah Goff, Additional Editor Matt Reynolds, Additional Editor Clark Vogeler, Additional Editor
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If the Judges Disagree • Netflix
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix
Greg Whiteley, Directed by
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Nneka Onuorah, Directed by
Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix
Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Aaron Krummel, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Moulin Ru: the Rusical • VH1
World of Wonder
Nick Murray, Directed by
Top Chef • Freedmen’s Town • Bravo
Magical Elves
Ari Boles, Directed by
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With?
HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with for Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Cindy Chao, Production Designer Michele Yu, Production Designer Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert • Colbert’s “Lord Of the Rings” Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of the Greatest Trilogy In Movie History • CBS
CBS Studios
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer Larry Hartman, Production Designer Brendan Hurley, Art Director Riley Mellon, Art Director
Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix
Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Thomas Rouse, Production Designer Josh Smith, Art Director
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1
World of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kim Kardashian • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Julio Himede, Production Designer Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: the Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC
Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
Stephan Olson, Production Designer Raf Lydon, Art Director Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator
The Oscars • ABC
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Korins, Production Designer Margaux Lapresle, Art Director
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC
Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art Director
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Prime Video
Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Willo Perron, Production Designer Steve Morden, Art Director Marc Manabat, Set Decorator
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Netflix
Abstract Submarine for Netflix
The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
jeen-yuhs: a Kanye Trilogy • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary / a TIME Studios Production in association with Creative Control and Leah Natasha Productions
100 Foot Wave • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Showtime
Showtime Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with for Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Tracey Ashley, Head Writer Robin Thede, Writer Alrinthea Carter, Writer Michelle Davis, Writer Sonia Denis, Writer Jonterri Gadson, Writer Chloé Hilliard, Writer Shenovia Large, Writer Natalie McGill, Writer
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah • Comedy Central
Central Productions, LLC
Dan Amira, Head Writer Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer David Angelo, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Zach DiLanzo, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jason Gilbert, Writer Josh Johnson, Writer David Kibuuka, Writer Matt Koff, Writer Christiana Mbakwe, Writer Trevor Noah, Writer Joseph Opio, Writer Randall Otis, Writer Kat Radley, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer Ashton Womack, Writer
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer Owen Parsons, Senior Writer Charlie Redd, Senior Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer Seena Vali, Senior Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Ryan Ken, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Sofía Manfredi, Writer John Oliver, Writer Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert • CBS
CBS Studios
Ariel Dumas, Head Writer Jay Katsir, Head Writer Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by Aaron Cohen, Written by Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Paul Dinello, Written by Glenn Eichler, Written by Gabe Gronli, Written by Barry Julien, Written by Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written by Matt Lappin, Written by Caroline Lazar, Written by Pratima Mani, Written by Felipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Carley Moseley, Written by Asher Perlman, Written by Tom Purcell, Written by Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written by John Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by
Saturday Night Live • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Michael Che, Head Writer Alison Gates, Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Head Writer Colin Jost, Head Writer Kent Sublette, Head Writer Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer Dan Bulla, Written by Mike DiCenzo, Written by Billy Domineau, Written by Alex English, Written by Martin Herlihy, Written by Steve Higgins, Written by John Higgins, Written by Vanessa Jackson, Written by Erik Kenward, Written by Tesha Kondrat, Written by Ben Marshall, Written by Lorne Michaels, Written by Jake Nordwind, Written by Ben Silva, Written by Will Stephen, Written by Celeste Yim, Written by Anna Drezen, Written by Steven Castillo, Written by Rob Klein, Written by Jasmine Pierce, Written by Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written by
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix
Blur Studio for Netflix
Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim
a Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street
Star Wars: Visions • the Duel • Disney+
Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.
When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+
a Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: the Series • Apple TV+
Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer Diana Miller, Producer
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson • Netflix
Netflix
Zach Kanin, Executive Producer Tim Robinson, Executive Producer Akiva Schaffer, Executive Producer Ali Bell, Executive Producer Alex Bach, Executive Producer Alice Mathias, Executive Producer
Late Night with Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS • YouTube
Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
Seth Meyers, Executive Producer/Host Mike Shoemaker, Executive Producer
The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube
4 Irene Productions Inc.
Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer Victoria Varela, Producer Michael J. Moritz Jr., Producer Jesse Kissel, Producer
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News • Paramount+
CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons
RJ Fried, Executive Producer Tim Luecke, Executive Producer Chris Licht, Executive Producer Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer Zach Smilovitz, Co-Executive Producer Mike Leech, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between the Scenes -The Daily Show • YouTube
Central Productions, LLC
Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer Folake Ayiloge, Produced by Jocelyn Conn, Producer
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time In Late Night • TBS
TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital
Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host Allana Harkin, Executive Producer Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer Caroline Dunphy, Producer Anthony Zaccone, Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ with Michelle Visage • VH1
VH1
Ray Hunt, Executive Producer Eric Dimitratos, Co-Executive Producer Joseph Gerbino, Supervising Producer Robert Diminico, Producer Christina D’ambrosio, Producer Michelle Visage, Producer
Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From the Show • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer Paul Briganti, Co-Executive Producer Grace Shaker, Co-Executive Producer Dina Moles, Supervising Producer Sean McIlraith, Producer Matt Yonks, Producer
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo
Magical Elves
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer Jo Sharon, Executive Producer Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer Wade Sheeler, Executive Producer Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer Chris King, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix
Abstract Submarine for Netflix
Andrew Rossi, Directed by
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Peter Jackson, Directed by
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Judd Apatow, Directed by Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Amy Poehler, Directed by
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN
CNN Original Series, RAW
Ian Denyer, Directed by
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime
Showtime Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
W. Kamau Bell, Directed by
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Paul Wittman, Production Mixer Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer Eric Schilling, Music Mixer Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer John Harris, Music Mixer Eric Schilling, Music Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer Josh Morton, Package Mixer Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Playback Mixer Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert • First Show Back with An Audience, Dana Carvey As Joe Biden, Interview with Jon Stewart, And Jon Batiste Performs “Freedom” • CBS
CBS Studios
Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer Harvey Goldberg, Broadcast Music Mixer Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer Tom Herrmann, Front of House Mixer
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC
Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer Alex Guessard, FOH Production Mixer Dave Natale, FOH Music Mixer Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
Saturday Night Live • Host: John Mulaney • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal television and Broadway Video
Robert Palladino, CAS, Production Mixer Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer Bob Selitto, FOH Music Mixer Frank J. Duca Jr., CAS, FOH/Foldback Mixer Caroline Sanchez, FOH Production Mixer Josiah Gluck, CAS, Music Mixer Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer Douglas Nightwine, Monitor Mixer William Taylor, CAS, Sound Effects mixer Devin Emke, Package Mixer Eric Pfeifer, Package Mixer Andrew Guastella, Package Mixer
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor Matt Stutter, Sound Editor Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor Simon Riley, Foley Artist
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor Joseph Beshenkovsky, Sound Effects Editor
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Anthony Vanchure, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Daniel Pagan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mike James Gallagher, Sound Effects Editor Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor Bryant Furhman, Music Editor
McCartney 3, 2, 1 • the People We Loved Were Loving Us! • Hulu
Hulu, Endeavor Content, a Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor E. Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor Kim Foscato, Sound Editor
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary / a Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Maria Kelly, Dialogue Editor Chad Orororo, Sound Designer Nirupama Rajendran, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS
GBH
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home • Magnolia Network
Blind Nil
Love Is Blind • Netflix
Kinetic Content for Netflix
Queer Eye • Netflix
Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Shark Tank • ABC
MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean • a Yacht In Kneed • Bravo
51 Minds
Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor Garrett Hohendorf, Lead Editor Bil Yoelin, Lead Editor Jonathan Anderson, Editor
Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If the Judges Disagree • Netflix
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix
Daniel George McDonald, Supervising Editor Daniel J. Clark, Editor Zachary Fuhrer, Editor Stefanie Maridueña, Editor Dana Martell, Editor Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Editor Sharon Weaver, Editor David Zucker, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Five Souls on Board • Discovery Channel
Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor Alexandra Moore, ACE, Editor Adrian Orozco, Additional Editor Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Additional Editor Hugh Elliott, Additional Editor Chris Courtner, Additional Editor
Life Below Zero • Fire In the Sky • National Geographic
BBC Studios for National Geographic
Michael Swingler, Editor Tony Diaz, Additional Editor Matt Edwards, Additional Editor Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor
Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix
Northern Pictures for Netflix
Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor Simon Callow-Wright, Editor John Rosser, Editor
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Lynne Spillman, Casting by Blair Kim, Casting by Jazzy Collins, Casting by
Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Netflix
Northern Pictures for Netflix
Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by
Queer Eye • Netflix
Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Danielle Gervais, Casting by Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by Natalie Pino, Casting by Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting Quinn Fegan, Location Casting
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
World of Wonder
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
Top Chef • Bravo
Magical Elves
Samantha Hanks, Casting by Ron Mare, Casting by
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Queer Eye • Netflix
Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Bobby Berk, Host Karamo Brown, Host Tan France, Host Antoni Porowski, Host Jonathan Van Ness, Host
Nailed It! • Netflix
Magical Elves for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Host
Shark Tank • ABC
MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mark Cuban, Host Barbara Corcoran, Host Lori Greiner, Host Robert Herjavec, Host Daymond John, Host Kevin O’Leary, Host
Top Chef • Bravo
Magical Elves
Padma Lakshmi, Host
Making It • NBC
Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment
Amy Poehler, Host Nick Offerman, Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
World of Wonder
RuPaul, Host
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman • Netflix
a Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix
The Problem with Jon Stewart • Apple TV+
Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • CNN
CNN Original Series, RAW
Vice • Showtime
Showtime Presents, Vice Media LLC
The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+
Nutopia for National Geographic and Disney+
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Jabez Olssen, Editor
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Joseph Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Robert A. Martinez, Editor Dan Reed, Additional Editor Inaya Graciana Yusuf, Additional Editor
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • Venice • CNN
CNN Original Series, RAW
Hamit Shonpal, Editor
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary / a Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Julian Hart, Editor
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime
Showtime Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
Meg Ramsay, Editor Jennifer Brooks, Additional Editor
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
American Idol • Disney Night • ABC
Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
Charles Ciup, Technical Director David Bernstein, Technical Director Bettina Levesque, Camera Bert Atkinson, Camera Damien Tuffereau, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera Mike Carr, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Nathanial Havholm, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera Ed Horton, Camera Brian Reason, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Christopher Gray, Video Control Luke Chantrell, Video Control
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah • Robert Glasper Performs “Heaven’s Here” • Comedy Central
Central Productions, LLC
Mike Williams, Technical Director Matt Muro, Camera Rich York, Camera Tim Quigley, Camera Phil Salanto, Camera Ricardo Sarmiento, Camera Joel Sadler, Camera
Dancing with the Stars • Horror Night • ABC
BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Charles Ciup, Technical Director Christine Salomon, Technical Director Brian Reason, Camera Bettina Levesque, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Bert Atkinson, Camera Nat Havholm, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Mike Carr, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Damien Tuffereau, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Derek Pratt, Camera Mark Koonce, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera Luke Chantrell, Video Control Ed Moore, Video Control
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director Dante Pagano, Camera John Harrison, Camera Rich Freedman, Camera Ken Thompson, Camera Yayo Vang, Camera Elizabeth Cavanagh, Camera Wyatt Maker, Camera John Schwartz, Camera Augie Yuson, Video Control
The Masked Singer • Masks Back –The Good, the Bad & the Cuddly –Round 1 • Fox
Fox Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media
Christine Salomon, Technical Director Nat Havholm, Camera Mark Koonce, Camera Brett Crutcher, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Bert Atkinson, Camera Bettina Levesque, Camera Jeff Wheat, Camera Kary D’Alessandro, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera John Goforth, Camera Cary Symmons, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Darin Gallacher, Video Control Chris Hill, Video Control
The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC
MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios the Voice USA, Inc.
Allan Wells, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera Mano Bonilla, Camera Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera Robert Burnette, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Guido Frenzel, Camera Alex Hernandez, Camera Marc Hunter, Camera Scott Hylton, Camera Kathrine Iacofano, Camera Scott Kaye, Camera Steve Martynuk, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Steve Simmons, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
57th Academy Of Country Music Awards • Prime Video
MRC and Academy of Country Music
Eric Becker, Technical Director Iqbal Hans, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera Mano Bonilla, Camera Davide Carline, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Darla Elledge, Camera Freddy Frederick Jr., Camera Pat Gleason, Camera Ed Horton, Camera Garrett Hurt, Camera Kat Kallergis, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Lyn Nolad, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera John Perry, Camera David Plakos, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Danny Webb, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control Guy Jones, Video Control Kevin Faust, Video Control
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Michael Anderson, Technical Director Dan Winterburn, Technical Director Danny Webb, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera David Eastwood, Camera Vincent Foilett, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Brian Lataille, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Patrick Gleason, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera Rob Vuona, Camera Dave Rudd, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Freddy Frederick, Camera Gabriel De La Perna, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera David Carline, Camera Kosta Krstic, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control Joey Lopez, Video Control
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Eric Becker, Technical Director Ken Shapiro, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera Michael Carr, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Jeremy Freeman, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Tore Livia, Camera Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera John Perry, Camera David Plakos, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Chad Smith, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Guy Jones, Video Control Kevin Faust, Video Control
2021 MTV Video Music Awards • MTV
MTV Entertainment Studios, Den Of Thieves
Eric Becker, Technical Director Mike Williams, Technical Director Shaun Harkins, Camera John Lee, Camera Rich York, Camera David Trenkle, Camera Nat Havholm, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Mark Renaudin, Camera Tore Livia, Camera Rob Balton, Camera Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera Marc Bloomgarden, Camera Ray Hoover, Camera Daniel Paulet, Camera Kurt Decker, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Jeff Latonero, Camera Jofre Rosaro, Camera J.M. Hurley, Video Control Bob Benedetti, Video Control
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS
Alex Coletti Productions
Lori Gallati, Technical Director Rob Balton, Camera Jerry Cancel, Camera Eli Clarke, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Dave Driscoll, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Jeff Latonero, Camera Lyn Noland, Camera Mark Renaudin, Camera Carlos Rios, Camera Jim Scurti, Camera Tim Quigley, Camera Dan Zadwarny, Camera J.M. Hurley, Video Control
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer Giles Martin, Music Mixer
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Jason Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer Kevin Rosen Quan, Production Mixer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • Becoming 100% That Bitch • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Erik Brena, Re-Recording Mixer Ross D’Alessandro, Production Mixer Julianne Kane, Production Mixer Deanna Decenario, Production Mixer
McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu
Hulu, Endeavor Content, a Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1
World of Wonder
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer David Nolte, Production Mixer Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • Venice • CNN
CNN Original Series, RAW
Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer Renato Ferrari, Production Mixer
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX
The New York Times and Left/Right
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary / a Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
We Feed People • Disney+
National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix
Abstract Submarine for Netflix
Andrew Rossi, Written by
How To with John Wilson • How To Appreciate Wine • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Atlantic Pictures, Johns Movies and Blow Out Productions
John Wilson, Written by Michael Koman, Written by Susan Orlean, Written by Conner O’Malley, Written by
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Mark Monroe, Written by
The Problem with Jon Stewart • the Economy • Apple TV+
Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
Chelsea Devantez, Head Writer Jon Stewart, Writer Kristen Acimovic, Writer
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary / a Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Felicity Morris, Written by
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Changing the Game • Hulu
Hulu, Superfilms Productions, Foton Pictures, Glanzrock Productions
Alex Schmider, Produced by Clare Tucker, Produced by
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Documentary Films presents a McGee Media and Inkwell Media Production
Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Executive Producer Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer Oluwaseum Babalola, Producer Sara Rodriguez, Senior Producer
When Claude Got Shot • PBS
371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media
Brad Lichtenstein, Producer Steven Cantor, Producer Jamie Schutz, Producer
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: the Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC
Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
The Oscars • ABC
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC
Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! • CBS
White Cherry Entertainment
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Paul Dugdale, Directed by
Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix
Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Stan Lathan, Directed by
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rotten Science
Bo Burnham, Directed by
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix
Irwin Entertainment for Netflix
Norm Macdonald, Directed by Jeff Tomsic, Directed by
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC
Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix
a Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Bob’s Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • Fox
20th Television
Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swim
Rick and Morty LLC
The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • Fox
a Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
What If…? • What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+
Marvel Studios
2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Sunday, September 4
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anacostia • YouTube
Southeast Boy Productions, LLC
Anthony A. Anderson as Sean Williams-Grey
Immoral Compass • The Roku Channel
All Things Comedy, Irwin Entertainment
Bill Burr as Rick
State Of the Union • SundanceTV
See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV
Brendan Gleeson as Scott
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson • Netflix
Netflix
Tim Robinson as Various Characters
Words with Ike (Cake) • FX
FX Productions
Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Intersection • YouTube
Messmerize Entertainment
Jacinte Blankenship as Jenaya
State Of the Union • SundanceTV
See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV
Patricia Clarkson as Ellen
Desi Lydic Foxsplains • YouTube
Central Productions, LLC
Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic
Cooper’s Bar • YouTube
Liam Films, AMC, AMC Networks Content Room
Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer
Bridesman • YouTube
rubbertape
Sydnee Washington as Judith
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC
Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by
Barry • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max
HBO
Allison Jones, Casting by Ben Harris, Casting by
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by
Only Murders In the Building • Hulu
20th Television
Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Theo Park, Casting by
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by
Ozark • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Severance • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting
Stranger Things • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Carmen Cuba, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Succession • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
Yellowjackets • Showtime
Showtime Presents, Entertainment One
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by Libby Goldstein, Casting by Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting Jennifer Page, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting
The Dropout • Hulu
Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by
Inventing Anna • Netflix
a Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by Juliette Ménager, Location Casting Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting Alexandra Montag, Location Casting
Pam & Tommy • Hulu
Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out for a Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Ryan Heffington, Choreographer
Goliath • Routine: the Pain Killer • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer
The Porter • Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy’s Featured Performance/Songbird • BET+
Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media
Christian Vincent, Choreographer
Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin’ / Tribulation / with All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+
Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • Routines: It’s the Most Wonderful Time Of the Year / We Need a Little Christmas / Just the Two Of Us • The Roku Channel
Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, the Tannenbaum Company
Mandy Moore, Choreographer Jillian Meyers, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company
Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography
1883 • 1883 • Paramount+
Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography
1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+
Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography
Gaslit • Will • Starz
UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group
Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography
Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
B Positive • Dagobah, a Room, And a Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography
The Conners • the Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX
FX Productions
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Carl Herse, Director of Photography
Grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform
ABC Signature
Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography
Hacks • the Click • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Adam Bricker, Director of Photography
Insecure • Reunited, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Hoorae, a Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography
Russian Doll • Nowhen • Netflix
Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix
Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography
Loki • Lamentis • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
Ozark • a Hard Way To Go • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Eric Koretz, Director of Photography
Squid Game • Stick To the Team • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography
Winning Time: the Rise Of the Lakers Dynasty • Pieces Of a Man • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Black-ish • That’s What Friends Are for • ABC
ABC Signature
Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor
Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close the Door • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor Angelina Vito, Assistant Costume Designer
Hacks • the Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor
Only Murders In the Building • Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu
20th Television
Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor
Pam & Tommy • Destroyer Of Worlds • Hulu
Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer
The White Lotus • Arrivals • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer Eileen Stroup, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX
20th Television
Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist
Black-ish • That’s What Friends Are for • ABC
ABC Signature
Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Hairstylist Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist Dominique Evans, Barber Lionel Brown, Hairstylist
Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist
Hacks • the Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX
20th Television and FX Productions
Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist Lauren Kress, Hairstylist Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And a Funeral • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Nicky Austin, Hair Designer Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX
20th Television
Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Gage Munster, Makeup Artist Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist
American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX
20th Television
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist
Angelyne • the Tease • Peacock
UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and the Hollywood Reporter
David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist
Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Alex French, Makeup Artist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX
20th Television and FX Productions
Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist
Ozark • a Hard Way To Go • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Christine Wada, Costume Designer Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer
Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+
CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer
What We Do In the Shadows • the Wellness Center • FX
FX Productions
Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
The Witcher • Family • Netflix
a Netflix Original Series
Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jerrod Carmichael • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jerrod Carmichael as Host
Curb Your Enthusiasm • Igor, Gregor, & Timor • HBO/HBO Max
HBO
Bill Hader as Igor/Gregor/Timor
Ted Lasso • Inverting the Pyramid Of Success • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
James Lance as Trent Crimm
Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu
20th Television
Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas
Hacks • the One, the Only • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Christopher McDonald as Marty
Ted Lasso • Midnight Train To Royston • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Succession • Lion In the Meadow • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy
Euphoria • Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Colman Domingo as Ali
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini
Ozark • You’re the Boss • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis
Succession • All the Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Hacks • the Click • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jane Adams as Nina Daniels
Hacks • Retired • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Harriet Sansom Harris as Susan
Only Murders In the Building • Double Time • Hulu
20th Television
Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki
Hacks • Trust the Process • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Laurie Metcalf as Weed
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kaitlin Olson as DJ
Ted Lasso • the Signal • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Harriet Walter as Deborah
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Hope Davis as Sandi Furness
The Morning Show • Testimony • Apple TV+
Media Res in association with Apple
Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener
Euphoria • Stand Still Like the Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Martha Kelly as Laurie
Succession • What It Takes • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Sanaa Lathan as Lisa Arthur
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong
Outstanding Main Title Design
Candy • Hulu
UCP and 20th Television
Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor Rob Slychuk, Animator Nader Husseini, Animator Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer
Cowboy Bebop • Netflix
a Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios
Karin Fong, Creative Director Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator James Gardner, Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator Kathy Liang, Designer Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Foundation • Apple TV+
Skydance Television for Apple
Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Zach Kilroy, Editor Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist James Gardner, Designer Brandon Savoy, Designer
Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+
Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple
Karin Fong, Director Osbert Parker, Director Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Animator Russ Gautier, Animator Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Only Murders In the Building • Hulu
20th Television
Lisa Bolan, Creative Director Tnaya Witmer, Designer Laura Perez, Designer James Hurlburt, Animator Evan Larimore, Animator Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator
Pachinko • Apple TV+
Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple
Angus Wall, Creative Director Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer Ante Cheng, Cinematographer Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor Lucy Kim, Lead Animator
Severance • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation
(JURIED WINNER) Outstanding Motion Design
Home Before Dark • Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple
Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director
Brad Colwell, Creative Director
Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director
Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Call Me Kat • Call Me By My Middle Name • Fox
That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment
Pam Marshall, Editor
How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu
20th Television
Sue Federman, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
1883 • 1883 • Paramount+
Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Brian Tyler, Composer
Breton Vivian, Composer
Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Hesham Nazih, Composer
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Dan Romer, Composer
a Very British Scandal • Episode 1 • Prime Video
Blueprint Television, Ltd. and Amazon Studios
Nathan Barr, Composer
The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films
Nainita Desai, Composer
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
David Schwartz, Composer
Return To Space • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary / a Little Monster Films Production
Mychael Danna, Composer
Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer
They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+
New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple
Terence Blanchard, Composer
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary / a Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Jessica Jones, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Flight Attendant • the Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Blake Neely, Composer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Natalie Holt, Composer
Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu
20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+
Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Christopher Willis, Composer
Severance • the We We Are • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Theodore Shapiro, Composer
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul • Black And Blue • AMC
High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Golubic, Music Supervisor
Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close the Door • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Jen Malone, Music Supervisor Adam Leber, Music Supervisor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Ozark • the Cousin Of Death • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Loki • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Natalie Holt, Composer
Only Murders In the Building • Hulu
20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Severance • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Theodore Shapiro, Composer
Squid Game • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Jung Jae-il, Composer
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot’s Song • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics
Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I’m Tired • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics Sam Levinson, Lyrics
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+
Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics
This Is Us • Day Of the Wedding / Song Title: the Forever Now • NBC
20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Music Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton • the Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix
a Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Erika Okvist, Hair Designer Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist
The First Lady • See Saw • Showtime
Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.
Colleen LaBaff, Department Head Hairstylist Louisa Anthony, Department Head Hairstylist Lawrence Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Julie Kendrick, Personal Hairstylist Robert Wilson, Key Hairstylist Jamika Wilson, Personal Hairstylist Evelyn Roach, Additional Hairstylist Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Personal Hairstylist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist Barbara Dally, Key Hairstylist Daniel Koye, Hairstylist
Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu
Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist George Guzman, Hairstylist Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist Katrina Suhre, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Brynn Berg, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Dena Gibson, Key Hairstylist Jamie Freeman, Barber Tariq Ferguson, Personal Hairstylist Chase Heard, Key Hairstylist Charles Grico, Hairstylist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime
Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.
Carol Rasheed, Department Head Makeup Artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Personal Makeup Artist Valli O’Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist Chauntelle Langston, Key Makeup Artist Milene Melendez, Key Makeup Artist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist
Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu
Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist Bill Myer, Makeup Artist Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+
CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist Hanny Eisen, Makeup Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Leo Satkovitch, Key Makeup Artist Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist Rocco Gaglioti, Makeup Artist Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist Benji Dove, Makeup Artist Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period Costumes
Angelyne • Glow In the Dark Queen Of the Universe • Peacock
UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and the Hollywood Reporter
Danny Glicker, Costume Designer Jessica Fasman, Costume Supervisor Adam Giradet, Assistant Costume Designer
Bridgerton • Harmony • Netflix
a Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Sophie Canale, Costume Designer Dougie Hawkes, Assistant Costume Designer Sarah June Mills, Assistant Costume Designer Charlotte Armstrong, Assistant Costume Designer Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor Kevin Pratten-Stone, Costume Supervisor
The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime
Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.
Signe Sejlund, Costume Designer Felicia Jarvis, Costume Designer Matthew Hemesath, Costume Designer Paula Truman, Costume Supervisor Stephen Oh, Costume Supervisor Jessica Trejos, Assistant Costume Designer
The Great • Five Days • Hulu
Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: the Cut Contest • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer Moria Sine Clinton, Assistant Costume Designer Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor Dan Hicks, Costume Supervisor Mikita Thompson, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Nina Ruscio, Production Designer Josh Lusby, Art Director Mari Lappalainen, Art Director Matt Callahan, Set Decorator
Ozark • the Beginning Of the End • Let the Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
David Bomba, Production Designer Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator
Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer Nick Francone, Production Designer Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator
Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer Marci Mudd, Art Director George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Laura Fox, Production Designer Charles Varga, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
The Gilded Age • Never the New • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television
Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator
The Great • Wedding • Hulu
Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director Monica Alberte, Set Decorator
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: the Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director Jess Royal, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS
Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director Ann Shea, Set Decorator
Emily In Paris • the Cook, the Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix
MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Anne Seibel, Production Designer Beniôt Tételin, Art Director Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator
Hacks • Trust the Process • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Only Murders In the Building • True Crime • Hulu
20th Television
Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+
Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator
Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director
United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS
Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Angelyne • Glow In the Dark Queen Of the Universe • Peacock
UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and the Hollywood Reporter
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Kate Biscoe, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Key Makeup Artist Chris Burgoyne, Key Makeup Artist
Gaslit • Final Days • Starz
UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group
Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Richard Redrefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist Christopher Nelson, Special Makeup Effects Artist Michael Ornelaz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Wilderness • FX
20th Television and FX Productions
Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+
CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Kevin Kirkpatrick, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist Bianca Appice, Special Makeup Effects Artist Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer Toryn Reed, Special Makeup Effects Artist Ralis Kahn, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Ali Greer, Editor
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jessica Brunetto, Editor
Insecure • Choices, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Hoorae, a Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Nena Erb, ACE, Editor
Only Murders In the Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu
20th Television
JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor
Only Murders In the Building • Open And Shut • Hulu
20th Television
Julie Monroe, Editor
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And a Funeral • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor
Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Laura Zempel, Editor Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor Nikola Boyanov, Editor Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor
Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Severance • the We We Are • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Nam Na-young, Editor
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor
Succession • All the Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor Ellen Tam, Additional Editor
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Jane Rizzo, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company
C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor
Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company
Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor
Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu
Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
David Eisenberg, Editor
Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor
Anthony McAfee, Editor
Yoni Reiss, Editor
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor
The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Heather Persons, Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix
a Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor Alexander Temple, Music Editor Alex Seaver, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, Foley Artist
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor John Creed, Dialogue Editor Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Sound Editor Darrin Mann, Sound Editor Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Cobra Kai • the Rise • Netflix
Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor Daniel Salas, Sound Editor Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor Nick Papalia, Sound Editor Andres Locsey, Music Editor Mitchell Cohen, Foley Artist
Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed • Netflix
Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Anthony Zeller, Foley Editor Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor Zane Bruce, Foley Artist Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
|
Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor Jordan McClain, Foley Editor Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor Richard David Brown, Music Editor Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist Matt Salib, Foley Artist
What We Do In the Shadows • the Escape • FX
FX Productions
Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor John Guentner, Foley Editor Sam Lewis, Foley Editor Steve Griffen, Music Editor Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC
High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist
The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Sound Editor Angela Ang, Sound Editor Ryan Cota, Sound Editor Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor David Collins, Sound Editor Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor Stephanie McNally, Music Editor Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist Andrea Gard, Foley Artist Sean England, Foley Artist
Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor Steve Slanec, Sound Editor Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor Adam Kopald, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Ed Hamilton, Music Editor Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor Shelley Roden, Foley Artist John Roesch, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+
CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sean Hessinger, Dialogue Editor Alex Pugh, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Foley Editor John Sanacore, Foley Editor Ben Schorr, Music Editor Katherine Harper, Foley Artist Ginger Geary, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Memento Mori • Paramount+
CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Designer Clay Weber, Sound Editor John Sanacore, Sound Editor David Barbee, Sound Editor Matt Decker, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Rick Owens, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist David Klotz, Music Editor Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX
20th Television
Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor David Beadle, Dialogue Editor Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor Sean McGuire, Music Editor Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Gaslit • Year Of the Rat • Starz
UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group
Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor Adam Parrish-King, Sound Effects Editor Sam Munoz, Foley Editor Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor Ben Zales, Music Editor Chris Rummel, Music Editor Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Midnight Mass • Book VII: Revelation • Netflix
Intrepid Pictures for Netflix
Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor James Miller, Sound Effects Editor Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor Amy Barber, Foley Editor Julia Huberman, Foley Editor Brett “Snacky” Pierce, Music Editor Ben Parker, Foley Artist Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor Matt Hartman, Sound Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Editor Leo Marcil, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Ian Chase, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor Carl Sealove, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor Matt Manselle, Foley Editor Matt Kelsey, Foley Editor Lodge Worster, Music Editor Brian Straub, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry • all the sauces • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer
Curb Your Enthusiasm • IRASSHAIMASE! • HBO/HBO Max
HBO
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer Michael Miller, ADR Mixer
Hacks • the Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer Jim Lakin, Production Mixer
Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu
20th Television
Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer
Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer David Lascelles, Production Mixer Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer
What We Do In the Shadows • the Casino • FX
FX Productions
Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer Rob Beal, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC
High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer Philip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
Euphoria • Stand Still Like the Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Anne Jimkes-Root, Re-Recording Mixer Chris David, Re-Recording Mixer Austin Roth, Re-Recording Mixer Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer George A. Lara, Foley Mixer Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer
Ozark • Sanctified • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer Amy Barber, Foley Mixer
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer
Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer Ken Ishii, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company
Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer
Gaslit • Final Days • Starz
UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer
Pam & Tommy • the Master Beta • Hulu
Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Juan Cisneros, Production Mixer
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Walter Anderson, Production Mixer Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
Foundation • Apple TV+
Skydance Television for Apple
Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor Addie Manis, Overall VFX Supervisor Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG Nicholas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost
Lost In Space • Netflix
Legendary for Netflix
Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator
Stranger Things • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor Terron Pratt, VFX Producer Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor
The Witcher • Netflix
a Netflix Original Series
Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
The Man Who Fell To Earth • Hallo, Spaceboy • Showtime
Showtime Presents, CBS Studios Inc., Secret Hideout, Timberman & Beverly, StudioCanal
Jason Michael Zimmerman, Lead VFX Supervisor/ Supervising Producer Aleksandra Kochoska, Senior VFX Producer Shawn Ewashko, Senior VFX Coordinator Simon Carr, VFX Supervisor Elizabeth Alvarez, Senior VFX Coordinator Richard R Reed, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite) Jesper Kjolsrud, VFX Supervisor (Outpost VFX) Anna James, VFX Producer Neal Champion, SFX Supervisor
SEE • Rock-a-Bye • Apple TV+
Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple
Chris Wright, Overall VFX Supervisor Parker Chehak, Overall VFX Producer Scott Riopelle, On-Set VFX Supervisor Javier Roca, VFX Supervisor (El Ranchito) Tristan Zerafa, VFX Supervisor (Pixomondo) Nathan Overstrom, VFX Supervisor (Zoic Studios) Sam O’Hare, VFX Supervisor (Chickenbone FX) Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator Tamriko Barda, Senior VFX Coordinator
Snowpiercer • a Beacon for Us All • TNT
TNT in association with Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment
Geoff Scott, Series Visual Effects Supervisor Darren Bell, Series Visual Effects Producer Chris Ryan, Series On-set Visual Effects Supervisor & CG Supervisor Christine Galvan, Series Visual Effects Production Manager Anita Milias, Series Visual Effects Production Coordinator Jordan Acomba, Series Visual Effects Editor Jason Snea, Visual Effects Compositor: Series VFX Production Team Hannes Poser, Visual Effects Supervisor: Image Engine Jamie Barty, Visual Effects Supervisor: FuseFX
Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D) Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D) Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor
Vikings: Valhalla • the Bridge • Netflix
a Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Ben Mossman, VFX Supervisor Melanie Callaghan, VFX Producer Vishal Rustgi, VFX Producer Troy Tylka, CG Supervisor Mina Gaued, 2D Supervisor Jorge Perez, Lighting Lead Liz Sui, DMP Lead Blayke Nadeau, FX Lead Summer Zong, Asset Lead
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator
Cobra Kai • Netflix
Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator
Hawkeye • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator
Peacemaker • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max in association with the Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, DC and Warner Bros. Television
Wayne Dalglish, Stunt Coordinator Gaston Morrison, Stunt Coordinator
The Righteous Gemstones • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rough House
John Copeman, Stunt Coordinator
What We Do In the Shadows • FX
FX Productions
Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Blacklist • NBC
Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television
Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator
The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator
Moon Knight • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator
9-1-1: Lone Star • Fox
20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision
Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator
Stranger Things • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
The Witcher • Netflix
a Netflix Original Series
Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Clay Cullen, Stunt Performer David Castillo, Stunt Performer Jolene Van Vugt, Stunt Performer Chris Morrison, Stunt Performer
The Blacklist • Between Sleep And Awake • NBC
Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television
Chad Michael Hessler, Stunt Performer
Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Daren Nop, Stunt Performer Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer Sara Leal, Stunt Performer
Squid Game • Stick To the Team • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Matthew Scheib, Stunt Performer Jura Yury Kruze, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+
Mandeville Films
Ray Donovan: the Movie • Showtime
Showtime Presents, the Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions
Reno 911!: the Hunt for QAnon • Paramount+
MTV Entertainment Studios
The Survivor • HBO/HBO Max
HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • The Roku Channel
Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, the Tannenbaum Company
