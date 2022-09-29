Coolio Tributes: Weird Al, MC Hammer, Ice Cube, Vanilla Ice & Others Mourn Rapper

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Coolio after it was announced that the rapper had died at the age of 59. No cause of death was given by his manager Jarez Posey, who confirmed the news to Deadline.

Coolio achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was used in the film Dangerous Minds, being one of his hits. In 1996, he composed the theme song for the Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel which ran on the children’s network until the year 2000.

Kenan Thompson shared a story on Instagram, “Wait, now Coolio!!” In a subsequent story, he added, “Damn, homie!!! Rest in Power!!!!”

Al Yankovic, who famously parodied “Gangsta’s Paradise” into “Amish Paradise,” shared a photo with the late rapper as they embraced each other.

“RIP Coolio,” Weird Al captioned.

Martin Lawrence shared on Twitter, “My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of Coolio.”

My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio 🙏🏾 #rip pic.twitter.com/vH68qVolRy — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) September 29, 2022

“One of the nicest dudes I’ve known. Good people. R.I.P. Coolio,” MC Hammer tweeted.

One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.

Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022

Vanilla Ice said, “I’m freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away.”

I’m freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away. — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 29, 2022

LL Cool J tweeted, “Rest in power my brother @Coolio. Love & Respect.”

Rest in power my brother .@Coolio Love & Respect — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) September 29, 2022

Bret Michaels shared a photo of both of them and added, “My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & fans on the loss of @Coolio. This photo from when we did @ABCNetwork #GreatestHits together. Awesome guy who will be missed.”

My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & fans on the loss of @Coolio. This photo from when we did @ABCNetwork #GreatestHits together. Awesome guy who will be missed. #Coolio pic.twitter.com/tBurdvSiuE — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) September 29, 2022

“This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace,” Ice Cube tweeted.