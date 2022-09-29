You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Scott Rudin & Broadway Ad Agency End Two-Year Lawsuit Over $6.3M In Unpaid Bills – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Anonymous Content In Exclusive Talks To Acquire Grandview/Automatik
Read the full story

Coolio Tributes: Weird Al, MC Hammer, Ice Cube, Vanilla Ice & Others Mourn Rapper

Coolio
Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Coolio after it was announced that the rapper had died at the age of 59. No cause of death was given by his manager Jarez Posey, who confirmed the news to Deadline.

Coolio achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was used in the film Dangerous Minds, being one of his hits. In 1996, he composed the theme song for the Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel which ran on the children’s network until the year 2000.

Kenan Thompson shared a story on Instagram, “Wait, now Coolio!!” In a subsequent story, he added, “Damn, homie!!! Rest in Power!!!!”

Al Yankovic, who famously parodied “Gangsta’s Paradise” into “Amish Paradise,” shared a photo with the late rapper as they embraced each other.

Related Story

Coolio Dies: Grammy-Winning "Gangsta's Paradise" Rapper Was 59

“RIP Coolio,” Weird Al captioned.

Martin Lawrence shared on Twitter, “My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of Coolio.”

“One of the nicest dudes I’ve known. Good people. R.I.P. Coolio,” MC Hammer tweeted.

Vanilla Ice said, “I’m freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away.”

Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery

LL Cool J tweeted, “Rest in power my brother @Coolio. Love & Respect.”

Bret Michaels shared a photo of both of them and added, “My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & fans on the loss of @Coolio. This photo from when we did @ABCNetwork #GreatestHits together. Awesome guy who will be missed.”

“This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace,” Ice Cube tweeted.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad