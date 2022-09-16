Warner Bros Sets ‘Constantine’ Sequel; Keanu Reeves & Francis Lawrence To Reunite, Akiva Goldsman Scripting & Producing With Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams & Hannah Minghella

EXCLUSIVE: Here is a resurrection of a DC character worth getting excited over. Warner Bros will develop another installment of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine, and the studio is re-teaming star Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence, who made his helming debut on the original.

Akiva Goldsman will write the screenplay and produce the project through his Weed Road Pictures, alongside Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella.

When it opened 17 years ago the Reeves- starring pic based on the intricate DC character, Constantine grossed over $200m in 2005 box office dollars worldwide. It opened a world of potential, and fans have long been hot on a sequel. Reeves will reprise as supernatural exorcist and demonologist John Constantine who in the original is dying but stays around to save his soul by keeping demons from hell from breaching earth. He also gets between a battle between the archangel Gabriel and Lucifer.

This deal was shepherded by Warner Bros Pictures Group Co-Chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy.

Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff will executive produce the project.

