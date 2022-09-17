‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creator Addresses ‘Karate Kid’ Spinoff Film

Jon Hurwitz, co-creator of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, is addressing and explaining if he’s part of the new Karate Kid film Sony Pictures confirmed to be coming out in 2024.

“The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well,” Hurwitz tweeted.

Sony Pictures released their 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule and announced that a new Karate Kid film was slated to open on June 7, 2024. As of now, there are no stars or directors attached to the film and Hurwitz is not involved in the project.

Cobra Kai is a series that was developed for YouTube Red by Sony that is a direct sequel to the original Karate Kid films by Robert Mark Kamen. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprised their roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the original films released in 1984. After two seasons on YouTube Red, the series moved to Netflix where it has aired for three additional seasons.

The series takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. According to Netflix’s logline, Season 5 of the drama follows “Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

All 10 episodes of Cobra Kai Season 5 are now available to stream on Netflix.