Coalition Of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment Unveils Names For CAPE Leaders Fellowship

CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) has selected its 2022 class of executives for the sixth annual CAPE Leaders Fellowship, a program that equips rising senior creative executives with the skills and professional network to break into the VP ranks and beyond.

The Fellowship is co-chaired by CAPE Board Members Albert Cheng (COO, Amazon Studios), Naia Cucukov (EVP, Development and Production, Walden Media), and Peter McHugh (Partner and Manager, The Gotham Group).

“With the continued awareness and popularity of the CAPE Leaders Fellowship, we were honored to consider and meet so many impressive candidates,” said Peter McHugh, CAPE Leaders Fellowship Co-chair and Board Member. “We congratulate this exceptional class of executives and welcome them to this fellowship for today and tomorrow’s leaders. We look forward to their continued ascent in the industry and we hope the conversations and connections over the last few weeks have just begun and will continue to benefit the fellows throughout their careers.”

Names of CAPE Leaders Fellowship participantes:

• Eric Hsiao: Creative Executive at Perfect Storm Entertainment

• Grace Tran: Manager, Scripted Programming at Universal International Studios

• Grant Torre: Director, Film Development & Production at Stampede Ventures

• Jason Pan: Manager, Spectacle & Event Original Series at Netflix

• Michelle Wilens: Creative Executive, Film at The SpringHill Company

• Moera Ainai: Manager, Television at 21 Laps Entertainment

• Sid Mehra: Manager, TV Development and Production at Endeavor Content

• Tom Fields: Creative Executive, Animation & Family at Amazon Studios

“As the first organization to recognize the importance of creative executives in changing the stories Hollywood tells, CAPE is extremely proud of this Fellowship,” said Michelle K. Sugihara, CAPE Executive Director. “It is vital to have creative executives from different backgrounds who understand the vibrant diversity of stories and experiences within our communities.”

Nearly two dozen alumni have been promoted into the senior ranks including Nikitha Menon (VP, Destin Daniel Cretton’s Family Owned Entertainment), Mohan Mandali (VP, Development and Production, Fabel Entertainment), Rebecca Cho (SVP, Film Development & Production, Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media), Jon Wu (Producer and Head of Filmed Content, The Green Room), Kenny Tsai (SVP, Current Programming, UCP), Janice Park (VP, Scripted, Onyx Collective), and more.

The CAPE Leaders Fellowship is one of three development programs at CAPE along with the CAPE New Writers Fellowship, which will enter its eleventh year in 2023, and the CAPE Animation Directors Accelerator. For more information, visit capeusa.org.