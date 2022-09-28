CNN Lays Off Some Staffers In Audio Division

CNN has cut some staffers from its audio team, in what the network said was a change in strategy at the division.

A CNN spokesperson said, “Audio is an important growth area for the company. Over the last several years we’ve learned a lot about the topics and productions that most resonate with our audiences. As a result, we’ve refined our strategy to focus our resources more specifically in those areas.”

Business Insider reported that eight people were affected, and they were sales and editorial positions. A network source said that “a small number of changes” but that it was “a relatively small group.”

CNN’s audio division has produced a number of podcasts, including a recently launched series in which Anderson Cooper explores loss and grief. Other podcasts are hosted by on-air personalities including Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Harry Enten, as well as The Axe Files with David Axelrod. CNN did not say whether any of the shows would be affected.

CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht has been making a number of changes since joining the network in May. He recently named Jake Tapper, Laura Coates and Alisyn Camerota as the hosts of its weeknight hours from 9 PM ET to midnight, at least through the midterm elections.