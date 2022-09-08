Claire Danes To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series ‘Full Circle’

Claire Danes has been tapped as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move.

In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

Danes is believed to be playing a Manhattan attorney running her father’s family business. Beetz is said to be playing an agent for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

For eight seasons, Danes starred as Carrie Mathison in Showtime’s Homeland, a role which earned her two Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes and a SAG Award, among a slew of accolades. Danes first burst onto the acting scene with My So-Called Life, for which she won a Golden Globe. She also landed an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for the HBO film Temple Grandin.

Danes recently starred in Apple TV+ limited series The Essex Serpent. and will next be seen in FX limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble. She is repped by WME, Signpost Management and Ziffren Brittenham.