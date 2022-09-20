Cinemark And CJ 4DPlex Set ScreenX Pact, Planning To Equip Six Auditoriums With Immersive Theater Technology By Year-End

EXCLUSIVE: Major movie theater circuit Cinemark has reached a deal with CJ 4DPlex to outfit select auditoriums with the ScreenX premium exhibition format.

The companies expect six sites in California and Texas to be equipped with the immersive theater technology by the end of 2022, with additional locations to be considered down the line.

ScreenX offers a 270-degree field of view for select sequences of films, using theaters’ side walls to expand the scope of projection, with the goal of engaging audiences more deeply. The company works with filmmakers and studios, deploying exclusive imagery produced by CJ 4DPlex’s visual effects studio in Korea. Since launching in 2012, ScreenX has expanded to 380 global locations in 38 countries.

CJ 4DPlex is a part of Korea’s CJ Group, which operates one of the largest movie theater circuits, CJ CGV, and CJ Entertainment & Media, whose production credits include the Oscar-winning Parasite. CJ ENM also acquired control of Endeavor Content, which has recently been rebranded as Fifth Season.

ScreenX releases this year have included Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder; Warner Bros’ Elvis; Sony’s Bullet Train; and Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Cinemark team to bring their moviegoers our Super Premium ScreenX experience, which is uniquely differentiated from what they can stream at home or on a mobile device,“ CJ 4DPlex Americas CEO Don Savant said.

While the movie theater business remains at an inflection point after the extreme difficulties of Covid, results during its rebound have been especially encouraging for event films. Imax and other special formats, along with ScreenX, have generated strong box office, even as overall ticket sales remain below pre-pandemic levels.

“Adding ScreenX auditoriums to select theatres builds on Cinemark’s commitment to offering our moviegoers a truly immersive, cinematic experience that cannot be replicated at home,” said Damian Wardle, Cinemark EVP of Theatre & Technology Operations. “We look forward to expanding our big screens and offering our guests a unique way to see Hollywood’s newest content.”

Jong Ryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPlex said it is “an exciting time for the company as we continue to supply blockbuster tentpole films and work with filmmakers who are recognizing the format’s unique ability to tell their story using ScreenX as their canvas.”