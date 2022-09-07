‘A Christmas Carol’ Starring Jefferson Mays Heading To Broadway

Jefferson Mays’ one-man A Christmas Carol is coming to Broadway this holiday season, with a 66-performance engagement previewing at the Nederlander Theatre on Tuesday, November 8 with an official opening night set for Monday, November 21. The production runs through Sunday, January 1, 2023.

“After everything we’ve been through in the past few years it seems fitting to tell the story of one man’s reflection and redemption on the Broadway stage” said Hunter Arnold, who produces with Kayla Greenspan. “In a time where the world needs each of us to look within and find our own best selves we are ecstatic to bring this iconic tale of metamorphosis and catharsis to audiences this holiday season.”

Mays (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) currently portrays Mayor Shinn in Broadway’s The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The actor will depart that role on Oct. 23.

In this version of the Charles Dickens classic – adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons and director Michael Arden – Mays plays more than 50 roles, from Scrooge to a potato. The play was conceived by Arden and Dane Laffrey, and was staged in a critically lauded world premiere production in 2018 at Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse. A special filmed version was made available during the winter of 2020, at the height of the Covid pandemic, to raise money for 84 partner theaters across the country.

“I love this story for celebrating our capacity for change and satisfying our yearning for redemption,” Mays said in a statement. “Most of all, I love the menagerie of characters Dickens invented, and I’m excited to inhabit each of them. If that makes me a bit greedy, just call me Scrooge.”

Added Arden, “I am delighted and humbled that this labor of love will be seen by New York audiences this Christmas. Jefferson is nothing short of extraordinary and I can’t wait for Broadway to witness his Dickensian tight rope act.”

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes Dane Laffrey (scenic and costume design), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Cookie Jordan (hair and makeup design) and John Kristiansen (puppet design).