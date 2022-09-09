Christina Ochoa Developing Sci-Fi Series ‘Empty Earth’ Based on Rick McManus Book Trilogy

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Ochoa (Animal Kingdom, Promised Land) is developing the sci-fi series Empty Earth based on the Rick McManus book series of the same name with Freedom Studios.

In Empty Earth, climate change has forced humanity to a dystopian bargain: seek safety, or risk everything to find the answers. The book trilogy is post-apocalyptic adventure series, with an empowered female protagonist, wrapped in an epic of love, family, and survival with science at the forefront.

“Freedom is constantly searching for great stories, great people, and content that matters. We knew this book needed to be brought to life. We are thrilled to be in partnership with QE Productions; we believe this will become one of the most impactful shows on TV,” said Salazar.

“I would partner with Freedom on pretty much anything… but the fact that they brought us such an epic, sci-fi, adventure show made it a project we not only want as filmmakers – but one we need as audiences,” added Ochoa.

Executive producers include Julia Carias-Linares, Meiling Macias-Toro, and Johanna Salazar from Freedom Studios and Christina Ochoa, Jessica Heath, and Karen Goro from QE Productions. Freedom Studios is leading the project.

Ochoa is notably recognized for her role as Renn Randall in John Well’s Animal Kingdom which recently concluded its six-season run on TNT. Additionally, she starred in ABC’s Promised Land from Matt Lopez and Adam Kolbrenner. Additional credits include CW’s Valor, ABC’s A Million Little Things, and NBC’s Blood Drive. Her company QE Productions focuses on STEM-infused content. She is repped by Buchwald.

Freedom Studios is an award-winning, Latina-owned media company focusing on thought-provoking projects with strong female leads, and social awareness. Freedom Studios is repped by Buchwald.