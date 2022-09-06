Chris Wallace Show Sets Premiere Dates On HBO Max And CNN

Chris Wallace’s talk show will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 and two days later on CNN.

Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? was one of the signature programs of CNN+, which folded in April just a month after its launch. Warner Bros. Discovery later announced that the show would continue in the fall on the different platforms.

Under the new format, three episodes of the show will drop on Friday mornings on HBO Max, with Wallace hosting one-hour specials on Sunday evenings at 7 PM ET featuring the best of the three interviews.

Among the guests planned for the season are Tyler Perry, Shania Twain, Alex Rodriguez, James Patterson and Michelle Zauner. The network recently unveiled a trailer to promote the new season.

The show features interviewers with Hollywood celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other newsmakers. The CNN+ run featured interviews with former Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger and then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Wallace joined CNN in January after 18 years with Fox News, where he anchored Fox News Sunday. Since the end of CNN+, has has been a more frequent presence on CNN as anchor and commentator. His Sunday CNN show is part of network plans to revise its Sunday lineup, as it recently canceled Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter, its longtime show examining the media business.